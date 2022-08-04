IRD Duhallow reports on busy year at its AGM

Dan O' Riordan, Newmarket and Dominic Cronin, Boherbue, were at the IRD Duhallow AGM.

Board members Councillor Gobnait Moynihan, Judy O' Leary and Anne Maria Bourke checking out the new Progress Report at the IRD AGM.

Maura Walsh, CEO IRD Duhallow and Breeda Moynihan Cronin, Chairperson launched the brand new Progress Report at the IRD AGM last week. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Colm O' Connor delving into the new Progress Report at the IRD AGM

IRD Staff members Jackie Kelly, Nollaig Murphy, Margaret O' Connor, Triona Dennehy and Colm Crowley were at the AGM.

The IRD Duhallow AGM was held last week at the James O’Keeffe Institute’s Offices in Newmarket.

Chairperson Breeda Moynihan Cronin thanked the staff and management for their outstanding efforts during a period of significant change and uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the current Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

Breeda, who is nearing the conclusion of her term as Chairperson of the Board said:

“Thank you to my fellow Directors past and present for your commitment to IRD Duhallow and your dedication to the wider Duhallow region”.

In particular, she thanked outgoing Directors Annette O’ Mahony and Sean Wallace for their service to the Company and welcomed new Board Members Amanda O’ Sullivan (representing Macra na Feirme) and Paul Murphy (Community Representative for North Eastern Duhallow).

IRD Duhallow’s CEO, Maura Walsh presented this year’s Progress Report which provides a detailed account of the company’s activities and achievements throughout the past year.

She noted that “the year under review was a significant year for IRD Duhallow during which we successfully delivered our core programmes, expanded into several new areas of development, successfully competed for a national employment services tender in partnership with the other Local Development Companies, and commenced a process to refresh our Working Groups”.

Maura went on to acknowledge the Trojan work undertaken in relation to the Ukrainian refugee crisis and commended the Board and staff for their flexibility and quick response to this unprecedented event.

Copies of the Annual report will be distributed throughout the communities and a soft copy can be downloaded on www.irdduhallow.com.

Alternatively, you can contact the offices at IRD Duhallow on 029-60633 / duhallow@irdduhallow.com to get a copy sent directly to you