Infection figures for COVID tell us what we already know: the virus is everywhere at present

A map of Local Electoral Areas around Cork and the wider Munster area illustrates the prevalence of the illness.

TO appropriate a phrase from another conflict, it, Covid, hasn’t gone away, you know.

While the weekly updates on infection figures for Local Electoral Areas, which had been featured in this newspaper over several weeks prior to Christmas last year, have only just returned, after a long hiatus, the figures that the map alongside is based on are limited to results of PCR tests only.

While they do not take account of reported antigen tests, they still make for grim reading and underline the need to be cautious to avoid infection, a message which is especially true for those who are vulnerable because of pre-existing conditions and other factors.

The high levels of infection in the community come at a time when the highest number of patients in hospital with COVID since February 2021 was being reported.

Many hospitals were requesting patients to avoid emergency departments if they had symptoms of COVID or the flu.

At the height of the COVID pandemic before Christmas the infection rates in LEAs in Cork were much higher than they are now being reported. However, these figures carry the health warning that they only include PCR test results and they exclude reported antigen test results.

In Kanturk LEA, there were 137 infections reported following PCR tests in the two week period from February 22 to March 7. This equates to a rate of 549.4 cases per 100,000 of the population. The population of Kanturk LEA currently stands at 24,935.

The national average Covid infection rate stands at 990.8 cases per 100,000.

In neighbouring Mallow LEA, the number of cases and rate of infection is significantly higher. There were 229 cases reported in the period in question and this equated to an infection rate of 785.4. The population of Mallow LEA is 29,157.

There were 296 reported cases of the virus in the Macroom LEA for the period with an infection rate of 803.4 for 100,000 of the population. The population of Macroom is 36,844.

In Fermoy LEA, there were 213 cases and an infection rate of 585.1 per 100,000 of the population which is 36,406.

In contrast to the situation in North Cork and that which obtained in the southern LEAs prior to Christmas, the infection rate in Skibbereen is among the highest in the county with 280 cases and a rate of 924.7 per 100,000 of the population.

In neighbouring Bantry LEA, there were 141 cases while the infection rate is 628.8 per 100,000 of the population.

In Bandon/Kinsale LEA, there were 290 cases and this indicates an infection rate of 778.1 per 100,000 of the population.

Carrigaline LEA is also reporting a high number of cases relative to its population. There were 326 cases which produces an infection rate per 100,000 of the population of 927.7.

In Midleton LEA, which takes in Youghal and much of East Cork, there were 412 cases reported while the infection rate was 906.7.

In Cork City South West LEA, 381 cases were reported and this reflected an infection rate of 809.8 per 100k. In Cork City North West there were 331 cases reported with an infection rate of 823.7 while in Cork City North East 360 cases were reported with an infection rate of 853.7 per 100k. In Cork City South East, 389 cases were reported with an infection rate of 909.3. There were 294 cases in Cork City South Central with an infection rate of 760.3.