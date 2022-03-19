Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

In Pictures: The parade in Millstreet

See the gallery above for all the pics of the amazing St Patrick’s day parade 

Millstreet parade. Expand
Cullen Pipe Band performed the Ukrainian National Anthem at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Children from Kilcorney National School enjoying the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Joanne O'Riordan, Grand Marshal to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Millstreet Athletic Club added to the occasion during the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Millstreet Boys National School attired in green at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Millstreet parade.

Millstreet parade.

Cullen Pipe Band performed the Ukrainian National Anthem at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Cullen Pipe Band performed the Ukrainian National Anthem at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Children from Kilcorney National School enjoying the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Children from Kilcorney National School enjoying the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Joanne O'Riordan, Grand Marshal to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Joanne O'Riordan, Grand Marshal to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Athletic Club added to the occasion during the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Athletic Club added to the occasion during the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Boys National School attired in green at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Boys National School attired in green at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

/

Millstreet parade.

corkman

Mary Fogarty

Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant

Privacy