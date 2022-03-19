In Pictures: The parade in Millstreet

Cork
Saturday, 19 March 2022
See the gallery above for all the pics of the amazing St Patrick’s day parade
Millstreet parade.
Cullen Pipe Band performed the Ukrainian National Anthem at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Children from Kilcorney National School enjoying the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Joanne O'Riordan, Grand Marshal to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Aine Murphy added a sparkle to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Millstreet Athletic Club added to the occasion during the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Millstreet Active Retirement Association out in force at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Millstreet Juvenile GAA participated in the big parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Young Millstreet ladies looked forward to the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Millstreet Boys National School attired in green at the Millstreet Parade on St. Patrick's Day. Picture John Tarrant
Mary Fogarty
March 19 2022 09:34 AM
