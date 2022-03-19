In Pictures: Fermoy marks St Patrick’s Day in great style

Nicholas O’Leary from Ballyarthur, Fermoy, with Buddy on his 1954 Ferguson 20D, leading off the vintage displays at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold
Aine and Saoirse O’Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold
Ready to join the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade, the Fermoy Sub-aqua club crew of Finbarr Murphy, Kenneth Barry, Mick Reidy, Eugene Whelan, Louise Feeney, Pater Cooling, Nina McAuliffe, Plan O’Farrell, Caitriona Patton and Maurice Carroll. Photo by Battie Arnold
Ger Slattery at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold.
Oisin O’Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
John Broderick on his Massey at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold
Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold