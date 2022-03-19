Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

In Pictures: Fermoy marks St Patrick’s Day in great style

See the gallery above for all the pics 

Nicholas O&rsquo;Leary from Ballyarthur, Fermoy, with Buddy on his 1954 Ferguson 20D, leading off the vintage displays at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand
Aine and Saoirse O&rsquo;Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand
Ready to join the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade, the Fermoy Sub-aqua club crew of Finbarr Murphy, Kenneth Barry, Mick Reidy, Eugene Whelan, Louise Feeney, Pater Cooling, Nina McAuliffe, Plan O&rsquo;Farrell, Caitriona Patton and Maurice Carroll. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand
Ger Slattery at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold. Expand
Oisin O&rsquo;Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
John Broderick on his Massey at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand
Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand

Close

Nicholas O&rsquo;Leary from Ballyarthur, Fermoy, with Buddy on his 1954 Ferguson 20D, leading off the vintage displays at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Nicholas O’Leary from Ballyarthur, Fermoy, with Buddy on his 1954 Ferguson 20D, leading off the vintage displays at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Aine and Saoirse O&rsquo;Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold

Aine and Saoirse O’Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold

Ready to join the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade, the Fermoy Sub-aqua club crew of Finbarr Murphy, Kenneth Barry, Mick Reidy, Eugene Whelan, Louise Feeney, Pater Cooling, Nina McAuliffe, Plan O&rsquo;Farrell, Caitriona Patton and Maurice Carroll. Photo by Battie Arnold

Ready to join the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade, the Fermoy Sub-aqua club crew of Finbarr Murphy, Kenneth Barry, Mick Reidy, Eugene Whelan, Louise Feeney, Pater Cooling, Nina McAuliffe, Plan O’Farrell, Caitriona Patton and Maurice Carroll. Photo by Battie Arnold

Ger Slattery at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold.

Ger Slattery at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold.

Oisin O&rsquo;Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove

Oisin O’Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove

John Broderick on his Massey at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

John Broderick on his Massey at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

/

Nicholas O’Leary from Ballyarthur, Fermoy, with Buddy on his 1954 Ferguson 20D, leading off the vintage displays at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

corkman

Mary Fogarty

The town of Fermoy put on a fantastic parade.

Oisin O&rsquo;Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand

Close

Oisin O&rsquo;Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove

Oisin O’Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove

Oisin O’Farrell, Adam Coakley, Zach Pyne and Tadgh Curtin enjoying a great day out in Fermoy's St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove

Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand

Close

Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Noel and Conor Murphy on their Ford 6610 at the Fermoy Parade. Photo by Battie Arnold

Aine and Saoirse O&rsquo;Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold Expand

Close

Aine and Saoirse O&rsquo;Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold

Aine and Saoirse O’Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold

Aine and Saoirse O’Farrell from Glendora, enjoying the Parade in Fermoy. Photo by Battie Arnold

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy