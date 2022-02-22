Iconic Cork cross bent out of place by fury of Storm Franklin

A cross that is an iconic feature of Cork's skyline was bent out of place by the fury of Storm Franklin.

The five metre (15ft) steel cross on the top of the Church of the Ascension in Gurranabraher was left bent to the side after being battered by high winds in three successive storms.

It is feared the anchoring points for the cross - which was erected in the early 1960s - was weakened during Storm Eunice and then bent by the high winds of Storm Franklin.

The church has had to be temporarily closed over public safety fears.

Engineering experts are now going to examine the structure to determine the scale of the repairs required.

Parish priest Fr Tomás Walsh told 96fm that he received a call at around 4.30pm on Sunday to alert him to the fact the church cross was tilting.

He immediately alerted the emergency services.

Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene and immediately secured the area.

Fr Walsh said the church was established in 1955 and the cross was erected on it in 1962.

The cross is visible from multiple parts of Cork city and it one of the iconic features of the Cork skyline.

"It was well anchored and withstood many a worse storm,” he said.

A structural steel report will be carried out over the coming days.

Fr Walsh said it is hoped the church will reopen later this week but that decision will only be taken after consulting with engineers and once all public safety issues are addressed.

"The church is out of use for now until it is declared safe by an engineer which we are currently looking for," he said.

"I would hope that the church would be open in a day or two."