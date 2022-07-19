Freemount deliver on potential to enjoy county glory

18 times dual All Ireland winner Rena Buckley and daughter Ella congratulates husband Paidí Collins on his key involvement with Freemount in the Co. Junior B Hurling Final. Photo by John Tarrant.

Freemount’s elation knew no bounds on writing a new chapter in their history books following a first time victory in the County Junior B Hurling Championship after overcoming West Cork side Randal Óg.

Amidst high drama, Freemount erased previous disappointments on showing fantastic character to secure a nail biting outright victory over Randal Óg much to the delight of supporters.

Having endured a number of reverse results over the years, Freemount’s cause looked set for familiarity only to conjure up a marvellous recovery that yielded telling scores to allow team captain Shane O’Callaghan accept the silverware.

“All credit to all involved, we managed to turn it around and pull it out of the fire. It’s a phenomenal win, we’re just delighted, we had put in a massive effort and it paid off to compensate for the setbacks over the years”, said Shane.

Flags and bunting greeted the team on their return to Freemount, club chairman Liam O’Flynn hailing a highly satisfying day at Pairc Uí Rinn following five previous defeats in finals over recent years.

“We did it the hard way, looking to be on our way, only to concede a goal but fair play to the boys on demonstrating the heart, guts and commitment to dig out victory, no better man than Jason Ballentyne to get the match winning point”, he said.

Seven days previously, Freemount had endured a defeat to Ballyphehane in the Co Junior C Final yet the club weren’t going to be burdened by history.

“We had a recovery session on Sunday, the boys knuckled down to the task, all involved were prepared to leave it all out on the field against Ransal Óg. To return to Freemount with the silverware is fantastic, it’s been a long time coming”, said Liam.

“The current side is a mixed team, three or four players in their 30’s, great experience and servants, that’s complemented by up and coming players. It sets up a promising future, in the meanwhile, there will be a week or two off but we look forward to the remainder of the season under coach Dermot O’Riordan in Duhallow, county and a Munster campaign later in the year ”, he said.