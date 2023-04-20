Éire Óg GAA in Ovens hosts Munster Golden Jubilee of Scór na nÓg

Courtney Rose Ni Linechain, Sinead Allen, Eibhlin Ni Donachda and Clodagh de Brun representing Kilmurry to claim runner up place at the Munster Scor na nOg Final. Picture John Tarrant

Cork teams added to the enjoyment in the 50th Anniversary staging to the Munster Scór na nÓg in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.

A terrific atmosphere surfaced at the Mid Cork venue as the Golden Jubilee celebration saw GAA clubs from across the province parade a feast of music, song and dance.

Outright honours belonged to a number of counties; Kerry landed a trio of outright wins for Glenflesk, Crotta O’Neills and Spa. Cork saluted success for both Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty with Tipperary delighted for Newcastle and Templederry Kenyons.

Limerick acknowledged victory for Banogue in an excellent showpiece from a Novelty Act team.

North and Mid Cork representatives added to the special occasion as Kilmurry Figure Dancers of Courtney Rose Ni Linechain, Sinéad Allen, Eibhlin Ni Donachda and Clodagh de Brun collected runner up position.

A young Boherbue set dancing group of Chloe Linehan, Katie Clifford, Holly O’Riordan, Emma Enright, Cathal Hegarty, Aaron Breen, Niamh Aherne and Aidan Keohane were thrilled with the experience.

Cork based Munster Scór Chairperson Margaret Whelan applauded all involved in Scór and particularly Scór na nOg confined to participants under 17 years of age.

“50 years ago, in 1973, the first All Ireland Scór na nÓg Final took place, since then, we have seen talent second to none from every corner of the province with competitors from our six proud counties in Munster collecting silverware on the national stage regularly”, she said.

Proceedings opened with the National Anthem sung by Tracy Cronin representing Muskerry and Iveleary GAA club.

Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan commended all involved in the promotion of Scór.