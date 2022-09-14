Cork

Cullen celebrate magical win

It’s a case of third time lucky in Duhallow final

Cullen captain Colin Moynihan receives the Duhallow JAFC Cup from Dan Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow Junior Board. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cullen celebrate victory in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Chris Morley with family connections after Cullen's victory in the Duhallow Junior A Football Championship Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Jerry O'Connor in the company of family members at the Duhallow Junior Football Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Seamus Moynihan, Labhrás and Finn O'Dwyer pictured after Cullen's triumph in the Duhallow Junior A Football Chsmpionship Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cullen full forward Alan Regan brought his fan club to the Duhallow Junior Football Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Darragh and Seán O'Riordan with family members in the aftermath of Cullen's win in the Duhallow Junior A Football Championship Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cullen mascots in full colour at the Duhalow Junior Football Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Kate Moynihan, Cian O'Callaghan and Gearóid Moynihan celebrate Cullen's victory in the Duhallow Junior A Football Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Felix O'Connell gets a perfect view on supporting Cullen in the Duhalow Junior Football Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Gia Fleming and Archie O'Connell enjoyed Cullen's victory in the Duhallow JAFC Final in Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Tom Hickey and Patsy O'Leary supporting Cullen at the Duhallow Junior Football Final. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Cullen captain Colin Moynihan receives the Duhallow JAFC Cup from Dan Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow Junior Board. Picture John Tarrant

Excited Cullen supporters delivered a rapturous reception to their football team after winning the Duhallow Junior Football Championship from a brave Kanturk effort in the Boherbue staging.

An utterly satisfying occasion for the men in blue and gold as team captain Colin Moynihan lifted the silverware and third time lucky for Cullen after defeats in the previous two deciders.

From an impressive team performance, man of the match Luke Murphy delivered a 1-9 tally to set Cullen on their way towards clinching their first title since 2008.

“Everybody is delighted, we set out our stall at the start of the year to win the league, a quick turn around and face into the Duhallow championship, that was our main goal, to win is a huge boost. What it means is that we’re promoted to Premier Junior ranks, it’s massive for the club and community”, said Luke.

“This compensates for the past two defeats to Boherbue, they were knocking on the door for a few years and deservedly won a county last year but we have developed from the experience”, he said.

Cullen were guided by a management team of Mike Fleming, Tim Moynihan and former Kerry star John Crowley as team coach.

“John came in in 2021, he is a top class trainer, great attitude and he gives a 100% commitment, he has completely changed my game, he has transformed this team and we got the reward in winning a divisional championship title”, said Luke.

“Initially, we wanted to win Duhallow and get promoted, now there is a county to be won, hopefully we can give it a good crack over the coming weeks”, he said.

Duhallow Board Chairman Steven Lynch spoke of a Duhallow Football Final as a great occasion on welcoming gaels to Boherbue.

“Cullen were no strangers on appearing in their final in a row, for Kanturk, it was a testament to the talent that they had within their club of a second team navigating their way through a championship campaign.

“A special thanks to Boherbue club for hosting the final, the venue in pristine condition, the club always very accommodating to the Duhallow Board,” he said.

Privacy