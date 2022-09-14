Cullen celebrate magical win

Darragh and Seán O'Riordan with family members in the aftermath of Cullen's win in the Duhallow Junior A Football Championship Final. Picture John Tarrant

Excited Cullen supporters delivered a rapturous reception to their football team after winning the Duhallow Junior Football Championship from a brave Kanturk effort in the Boherbue staging.

An utterly satisfying occasion for the men in blue and gold as team captain Colin Moynihan lifted the silverware and third time lucky for Cullen after defeats in the previous two deciders.

From an impressive team performance, man of the match Luke Murphy delivered a 1-9 tally to set Cullen on their way towards clinching their first title since 2008.

“Everybody is delighted, we set out our stall at the start of the year to win the league, a quick turn around and face into the Duhallow championship, that was our main goal, to win is a huge boost. What it means is that we’re promoted to Premier Junior ranks, it’s massive for the club and community”, said Luke.

“This compensates for the past two defeats to Boherbue, they were knocking on the door for a few years and deservedly won a county last year but we have developed from the experience”, he said.

Cullen were guided by a management team of Mike Fleming, Tim Moynihan and former Kerry star John Crowley as team coach.

“John came in in 2021, he is a top class trainer, great attitude and he gives a 100% commitment, he has completely changed my game, he has transformed this team and we got the reward in winning a divisional championship title”, said Luke.

“Initially, we wanted to win Duhallow and get promoted, now there is a county to be won, hopefully we can give it a good crack over the coming weeks”, he said.

Duhallow Board Chairman Steven Lynch spoke of a Duhallow Football Final as a great occasion on welcoming gaels to Boherbue.

“Cullen were no strangers on appearing in their final in a row, for Kanturk, it was a testament to the talent that they had within their club of a second team navigating their way through a championship campaign.

“A special thanks to Boherbue club for hosting the final, the venue in pristine condition, the club always very accommodating to the Duhallow Board,” he said.

