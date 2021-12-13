Councillors back call for extra ambulances

The ambulance delays in reaching people involved in accidents or with life threatening ilnnesses is a national issue in rural areas.

MORE ambulances are needed throughout County Cork according to an unaminous vote of councillors at this week’s County Council meeting.

Cllr. Frank Roche’s original motion had called for particular attention to the shortage of ambulances in north Cork, but an amendment suggested by Cllr. Cathal Rassmussen asking for the motion’s ambit to be widened to include the entire county was accepted.

The motion follows several recent incidents in which people involved in accidents or ambulance call outs had to experience delays of three to four hours before the ambulance’s arrival.

During the debate in County Hall, councillors queued up to give examples of similar delays reported to them by constituents or experienced by themselves or family members.

All councillors stipulated that they had nothing but the highest respect for ambulance personnel, drivers and paramedics, but blamed the ‘system’ for causing delays.

One such instance was given by west Cork Councillor, Daniel Collins, who spoke of a grandfather who contacted him about a child who was in critical condition down near Bantry.

“When they rang for the ambulance, they were told there was no ambulance available,” said Cllr. Collins.

“The parents were advised to take the child to CUH and, on the way there, the child’s condition got worse.

“Luckily enough, they met an ambulance in Coppeen, almost two hours later.

“This is a national crisis in rural areas.

“When I brought it up with Nicky Flynn, the chief ambulance officer of the National Ambulance Service, he said they would do a review of the National Ambulance Service in the first quarter of 2022.

“I hope this review will be done on the ground, not done above in Dublin where the people will come out and do this review and work with the paramedics who are stretched to the very last.

“This review has to be done, our ambulance service is at breaking point.”

In making his call to extend the remit of the motion, Cllr Rassmussen said all the members could ‘spend the whole morning’ speaking about delays in their own communities.

“One of my own family members three years ago had to wait for two and a half hours and, unfortunately, that is happening every day of the week.

“We all know that the ambulance personnel are doing a super job.

“They are trying to improve the situation but, maybe on the ground, it doesn’t appear so.”

City based councillor, Michael Paul Murtagh, who is also a serving member of the Fire Brigade, said the ambulance service could be augmented in emergency situations by the Fire Service.

He pointed to a pilot scheme in Cork City where he’s working in which members of the Fire Brigade with training in dealing with cardiac cases can be called in when ambulances aren’t available.

He said the current crisis was the result of cutting numbers on the ground. “We’ve talked about it with the Gardaí, we’ve issues with it in the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service are down the line with it.”

Cllr Roche also accepted the suggestion that the issue would be raised at the Regional Health Forum.