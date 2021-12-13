Corkman helps power Verstappen to F1 victory

Corkman and CIT Engineering Graduate, Michael Manning, and newly crowned Formula 1 World Champion, Max Verstappen, pictured together a number of years ago. The picture was originally pblished on motorsport.com.

THE dramatic last lap victory by flying Dutchman Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix might still be challenged in court but what is undoubted is the role played by the Red Bull trackside team in ensuring their driver was in position to snatch the title when the opportunity arose.

And a vital cog in that team was Corkman and trackside controlling engineer Michael Manning, an engineering graduate of Munster Technological University and a native of Kilmore near Innishannon.

The Engineering Faculty at MTU were in pole position to congratulate their high achieving graduate after Sunday’s controversial win. They tweeted their good wishes to their latest star alumni.

His role on Sunday, as on many Sundays when he was trackside during Max Verstappen’s stellar season, was to make the car as fast possible. In a video published a number of years ago, he explained that his role was to write and oversee ‘the software that controls everything involved in the driveline apart from the engine: gearbox, clutch, differential’.

In the final analysis, of course, the key factor was the driver but as with everything in F1, there are many elements which combine to lead to victory and the trackside team is as vital as any of them.