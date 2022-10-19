Cork town’s two Facebook noticeboards retreat from brink of acrimony

The Macroom Notice Board was set up in 2018 and has 9,700 members

Administrators of two Macroom ‘noticeboard’ sites on Facebook have wished each other well this week following what appeared to have been an acrimonious parting of the ways at the weekend.

While Macroom Notice Board has been active since 2018 and has 9,700 members, a new noticeboard, Macroom Notice & Community Board, was established on Sunday and has attracted 1700 members in its first few days. This new noticeboard is being administered by two of the former administrators of the Macroom Notice Board, Lisa Manning and Andy Collins. James O’Driscoll, a local photographer, is also an administrator of the new page.

Jacqueline Healy, administrator of the Macroom Notice Board described the new notice board as ‘a shadow page’ but she wished her former colleagues well in their new venture. In a post on her own Noticeboard, in response to an expression of concern by a member, she said there was plenty of space for several notice boards.

“Macroom Notice Board has effectively served the community of Macroom since its inception in 2018,” said Jacqueline in a statement to The Corkman.

“Its success is largely due to it being locally-focused and the 9,600 members that utilise it for their everyday needs.

"In order for a page of this volume to run efficiently guidelines need to be implemented which is no mean feat.

"You can please some of the people some of the time but you can't please all the people all the time.

“Macroom Notice Board will continue to run as it has always done.”

The description of Macroom Notice & Community Board as a ‘shadow’ page of the Macroom Notice Board was disputed by one of the new page’s administrators in a post on their own notice board.

"Just a message to members who may still be with the old notice board group. We are aware that the main admin there has put up a post alluding to the new Macroom Notice Board group as a 'Shadow Group/Page',” said Andy Collins in a post to the new page, adding that this was not true.

“I was only aware of this Group being started when I was invited to join here and help out after I had left Macroom Notice Board.

There were earlier posts on the Macroom Notice & Community Board, in which there appeared to be a suggestion of an acrimonious parting of the ways with a dispute about the decision not to publish a notice about a charity being a central issue.

In one post Jacqueline Healy appealed for people to be mindful of what they were posting and said that it was being recorded.

In a post on the other page, Andy Collins said that the dispute was destined to go down the legal route.

In a message to The Corkman on Tuesday night, Lisa Manning, one of the administrators of the new page, acknowledged that it had got ‘heated for a minute’ but ‘cooler heads prevail’.

“So after cooler heads have prevailed, we believe both pages can exist in the one space.

She said the new page would be inviting everyone locally to come and share feel good content.

"So from our end once again, There is no story.”