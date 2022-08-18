Cork to host poetry jukebox to commemorate centenary of conflicts

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Deirdre Forde unveils a commemorative sound installation — the Poetry Jukebox — outside Cork City Library, Grand Parade. Also pictured is Dr. Sandra Collins, UCD Librarian. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

A sound installation in the form of a poetry jukebox will allow members of the public choose from a range of 20 poems commemorating the War of Independence and Civil War of 100 years ago at Cork City Library for the next few months.

The Poetry Jukebox was unveiled by Cork Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde, at the Grand Parade location on Thursday as one of a number of commemorative events to mark the conflicts of 100 years ago.

The Jukebox contains recordings of 20 poems relating to the complex history of Ireland during the War of Independence and Civil War including work by Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, Leanne O'Sullivan, Gabriel Fitzmaurice, Michael D Higgins and more.

Members of the public will be able to listen to any poem at the press of a button and the jukebox will be in place until November 2022.

The installation was previously located in St Stephen’s Green and is due to travel to a number of locations following its sojourn in Cork.

The installation is part of the Poetry as Commemoration project led by the Irish Poetry Reading Archive at UCD Library and supported by the

Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

The project, which also includes new poetry commissions and an island-wide series of writing workshops, invites communities to turn to poetry as a way of understanding the challenges of the past and the possibilities of the future. Project partners include Quotidian - Word on the Street, Poetry Ireland and Arts Council Northern Ireland.