Cork TD calls for free travel passes for people with epilepsy

THE Government has been urged to ensure people with epilepsy, who may have been excluded from driving, can avail of a free travel pass while they are off the road.

The call has come from Cork North West TD Andrias Moynihan (FF) who has raised the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on foot of an ongoing campaign by Epilepsy Ireland.

The body has pointed out that is a person with epilepsy who holds a driving licence and experiences a breakthrough seizure automatically loses the licence for a year and will not be able to get it back until they go a year seizure free.

They said that others with epilepsy may never be able to drive, which can also lead to a dependence on public transport that can have financial and social implications.

The body pointed out the Free Travel Scheme is only accessible through schemes such as the Invalidity Pension if Disability Allowance, benefits that many epileptics do not qualify for.

“For this reason, Epilepsy Ireland is proposing that the Free Travel scheme be decoupled from these payments to provide a direct access route to have a person’s eligibility for the benefit be directly assessed,” they said.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Moynihan pointed out the State does recognise some of the difficulties experienced by people with epilepsy, such as the cost of their medication being covered under the Long Term Illness (LTI) scheme.

“However, the exclusion from diving does not appear to be recognised in the same way. This can be a huge difficulty for people getting to work and going about their normal lives,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“Access to public transport is critical and some people have had to make considerable changes to their lives, including altering their work/life balance and working patterns to accommodate the inconvenience of this,” he added.

The Taoiseach conceded that Deputy Moynihan had “raised a good point about epilepsy” and that he would pursue the matter with the relevant Ministers.

Deputy Moynihan has in turn called on both the Ministers for Social Protection and Health to prioritise the issue.

“Given that there has yet been no indication for the relevant departments on this issue, I have written to the Minister’s calling on them to address this situation as a matter of real urgency,” said Deputy Moynihan.