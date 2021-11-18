Cork man bought cannabis from the US on the dark web

A man imported cannabis from the US after purchasing it online using the “dark web”, a court has heard.

Harry O’Brien (22) told gardaí he intended to smoke or bake the more than €4,000 of cannabis and admitted to ordering drugs online on three previous occasions, but denied being a drug dealer.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that O’Brien’s mental state was “a little precarious” at the time, but things have gotten “back on track” for him since and he has gone on to found a disabled students’ advocacy group.

O’Brien with an address at Fernwalk, Greenfields, Ballincollig, Cork, pleaded guilty to the importation of cannabis at Trinity Halls, Dartry Road, Rathmines, on March 13, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and Ketamine for sale or supply at the same address on the same date. He has no previous convictions.

Detective Garda Eamonn Murphy told Grainne O’Neill BL, prosecuting, that An Post worker selected a package sent from California to the accused’s then address for further inspection and found it contained cannabis with a value of €4,426.

Det Gda Murphy said gardaí subsequently searched O’Brien’s then address and found further drugs, including Ketamine worth €1,000 and a further small amount of cannabis.

In interview with gardaí, O’Brien said he had recently ordered drugs online using the “dark web”, paying €1,100.

Det Gda Murphy agreed with Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, that his client took responsibility for importing the drugs and said he was not going to sell them, but admitted he would give some to his friends.

The detective agreed with counsel that his client was “not in a particularly good way” when he first met with him and his mental state at the time was “a little precarious”. He agreed there has been improvement since and O’Brien is “almost like a different person now”.

Det Gda Murphy said he thinks O’Brien will not come before the courts again.

Mr Le Vert said his client found his first year in college “very difficult”, stopped attending lectures and became “very withdrawn”.

Counsel said that after his client was caught by gardaí, he attended therapy and things began to get “back on track” for him. He said his client almost “flunked” his first year in college, but in his third year he received first class honours.

He said his client volunteers with the college disability service and founded a disabled students’ advocacy group, which is now the largest such group in the country.