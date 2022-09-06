Cork libraries to offer free period products following campaign

Dispensers offering free sanitary products for women will be available throughout the network of libraries in Co. Cork.

THE councillor who started a campaign to secure the availability of free period products in Cork County Council facilities has welcomed the announcement this week that sanitary pads and tampons would be made available in libraries throughout the county free of charge from now on.

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan first proposed the move last year and the campaign finally bore ftuit this week with the announcement that the Council, in co-operation with We Are Riley, will make the products available in dispensers to be located in public toilets across the network of 29 libraries throughout the county.

"It’s common decency as well as support for those who may be under financial pressure,” Cllr. Moynihan told The Corkman. “People go into public toilets and they expect to find toilet rolls inside, the same should be true of sanitary products.

"People could be caught out or be under financial pressure and it’s simply the case these products should be freely available.

"I welcome the fact that they’re available in libraries throughout the county.”

The project is funded by the Department of Health and dispensers have been installed in libraries with public toilets. Branches without public toilets are using a box dispenser in a discreet location in the library.

Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien welcomed the pilot projec and said: “Unfortunately, period poverty is a real issue in Ireland.

There are women and girls in every town and village in Ireland who struggle to afford to buy sanitary products and the increase in the cost-of-living is adding to the situation.

"Our libraries are a fantastic resource and are easily accessible with our mobile branches regularly visiting remote areas of the county.

“I’m delighted to see the Library and Arts Service leading the way with this pilot initiative. The dispensers are in the public toilets and discreet areas of libraries so there is no need for people to feel embarrassed about availing of the free period products.”

Cork County Council has reached out to schools, colleges, Youthreach, voluntary and support organisations, GP clinics and family resources centres to raise awareness of the initiative as it gets underway. Leaflets and posters are also being distributed.

We Are Riley was launched in April 2021 and produces 100% certified organic cotton tampons and pads. The products are made in Europe by an ethical manufacturer and come in compostable packaging. Riley is also committed to fighting period poverty, providing free sanitary products as well as sponsoring doctor-led school visits to educate young girls in rural Kenya about menstrual health.