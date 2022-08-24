Cork diplomat Therese re-opens Irish embassy in Kyiv

Bweeng diplomat Therese Healy presented her credentials as Irish Ambassador to Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Administration in Kyiv last October. The Irish Embassy in Ukraine re-opened on Wednesday, coincidentally Ukraine's Independence Day.

BWEENG woman and Ireland’s first Ambasssador to Ukraine, Therese Healy, reopened the Embassy in Kyiv this week as the country marked six months of the Russian invasion of its neighbour and, coincidentally, its Independence Day.

Ambassador Healy, who was appointed almost a year ago, has been along with her team working in Warsaw for a number of months and prior to that, after closing the Embassy temporarily at the outset of the conflict on February 24, the Embassy team had been working remotely from home in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio this week, Ambassador Healy said the reopening was highly significant and had been in the planning for months.

“This is significant as it marks the next phase of the Embassy’s establishment,” she said. that

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we marked the formal opening of the Embassy a year ago by Minister Simon Coveney when he visited Ukraine.

“We’re very glad to be back in Kyiv.

“This is following a risk assessment about when and how we could come back and the necessary supports being put in place for our team to be here again.”

Ambassador Healy stressed how the situation would be kept under constant review and the focus now was on ‘relearning how we work here in Kyviv and that means reconnecting with our various stakeholders in Ukraine’.

She said it had been a tough decision to leave when the invasion happened in February.

“It was the right decision at that time.

“I’ve since been back for short trips, including with the Minister when he visited and with the Taoiseach when he visited for the first ever trip by a Taoiseach to Ukraine.”

Responding to a question about her emotions as she returned to Ukraine, Ambassador Healy said: “I’ve a sense of happiness crossing the border into Ukraine and that’s something that won’t get tired for me into the future.

“I’m here because I’ve chosen this posting - I didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I also understood that the necessary thought into the process of return was very important.”

She paid tribute to her fellow team members in the Embassy as she said they had provided a very high level of service while working remotely., responding to the various Irish people in need or the various Govenrment departments and their requests for information to inform their evolving policies in relation to Ukraine.

She described the re-opening of the Embassy as a strong display of Irish solidarity with the Ukrainian people though she pointed out that the timing was based on the overall assessment of the situation on the ground.

Ambassador Healy said that there appeared to be more people returning to Ukraine and things were moving forward in relation to services.

“There’s a mammoth task ahead and those millions of Ukrainians have to make a very personal choice about when and how to return to their beloved country.

“Some are waiting and some are making temporary trips back to check on elderly relatives, imagining the time they can come back.”