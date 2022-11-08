Cork chef's Conamara cafe wins coveted accolade

Pota Café boasts some of the tastiest and most chocolatey brownies in the country.

Pota Café in Conamara was established by proprietor Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, a native of Watergrasshill in North Cork.

An oasis on Conamara’s coast road established by a Cork chef and his partner has just ben awarded Ireland’s Café of the Year award.

Pota, which is located in a traditional thatched cottage next door to the ultra modern TG4 headquarters in Baile na hAbhann was set up by Watergrasshill man, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, whose family own and run the famous bar and restaurant in the north Cork village.

The Food and Wine Ireland Awards were presented in Dublin’s Mansion House on Sunday and Pota was pitted against acclaimed cafés from across the country, north and south, vying for the coveted accolade. Highly commended in the catergory was Belfast’s Kaffe-O.

“It’s a huge honour to have been named on the list of Ireland’s most respected café,” Diarmuid said.

“The reason we called the café ‘Pota’ the very first day is we loved the image of a community gathering around a big pot of food and enjoying each other’s company, stories, ideas – and food, of course – as they share with each other generously.

"We wanted to make a comfortable generous space available and welcoming for our customers and to support the strong Gaeltacht community here in South Conamara.

"A strong sustainable community is the foundation on which Pota is built.”

Since opening in Summer 2021, at the height of the pandemic, Pota has attracted the acclaim of customers and critics alike for its range of toasties using locally sourced ingredients cooked in interesting and innovative ways and pastries which are tasty and wholesome at the same time.

Diarmuid travelled around South America with his partner before moving to Conamara and picked up a taste for the best of Chocolate trekking through Ecuador and Brazil. So his chocolate brownies are a must!

Another Cork winner of the prestigious awards include chef of the year Ahmet Dede whose Michelin starred Baltimore restaurant attracts many to the west Cork port while Goldie on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork won the best casual dining experience.