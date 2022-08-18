Cork actors in line for top UK TV awards

Siobhán McSweeney keeps it lively on her Twitter account. Not for faint-hearted followers!

Cillian Murphy was nominated for his role in Peaky Blinders while Siobhán Murphy is vying for the prize for best comedy performance in Derry Girls.

Siobhán McSweeney was nominated for this award for her role as Siter Michael in Derry Girls.

The Cork born star of Derry Girls, Siobhán McSweeney, has shortlisted for the prestigious UK prize, the TV Choice Award for Comedy Performance, on a short list which also includes Ricky Gervais, Lee Mack and Oscar winner Brenda Blethyn.

The Aherla born performer, whose role as the hard nosed Sister Michael in the award winning comedy set in the Maiden City won her many admirers, has issued an appeal to her legions of fans in Ireland and internationally to vote for her in the awards the winners of which are chosen by the public.

She issued her appeal on Twitter with a typical show of irreverence and self deprecation. “Hello. Please vote for me,” she said.

"I’m spiteful and petty and it would make me cackle loudly. You have til Friday at midnight. Thank you.”

She is up against Ricky Gervais for his role in ‘After Life’, Lee Mack (Not Going Out) and Brenda Blethyn who starred in Kate and Koji.

She’s not the only Cork actor to be nominated as Cilian Murphy has also been shortlisted for his role in 1920s/30s gangster drama, Peaky Blinders. In this series, Murphy played the role of Thomas Shelby, a World War 1 veteran who returns to his home city of Birmigham to set up a criminal network and become a local MP.

Siobhán, who has strong roots in the Múscraí Gaeltacht as her aunt, the late Betsy Nic Suibhne from Cúil Aodha was the President of Dámh Scoil Mhúscraí Uí Fhloinn, played the role of Sister Michael for the entirety of the three season Channel 4 series penned by Lisa McGee about a group of school girls and ‘the wee English lad’ set in Derry during the years up to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The series also starred comedian Tommy Tiernan, Ian McIlhenny (Game of Thrones) and Nicola Coughlan, who is now starring in Bridgerton.

Since starring in Derry Girls, Siobhán has played a starring role in a TV adaptation of the Graham Norton novel, Holding, which was filmed in west Cork where the TV host and author has a holiday home. She is also due to play a leading role in a Disney series, Extraordinary, which is currently filming in the US.

She has also starred in Redemption, a Channel 5 thriller, and she previously played a minor role in The Fall alongside Gillian Anderson.

Shortlist voting is now open until midnight on August 19 and you can vote here.

This year’s winners will be announced at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday, November 14.