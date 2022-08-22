Civil War politics consigned to history with joint orations at Béal na Bláth

The thousands who gathered under a blazing sun from early Sunday on a grassy slope before the monument commemorating Michael Collins a century after his killing at Béal na Bláth were there to witness a moment of history.

An Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, leaders of the two parties born out of the Civil War blood-letting, which pitted friends and family members against each other in a conflict over the Anglo Irish Treaty and the partition of the country, gave two different orations with common theme, their shared admiration for the ‘one of the greatest Irishmen to have ever lived’ and the ‘great prophet of freedom’ who was struck down before reaching the ‘promised land’.

That shared admiration of Michael Collins was the backdrop for the other common themes of the speeches given by the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, both parties having come into being years after the end of the Civil War but both parties being the torch bearers for the enmity which echoed long after the last shots had been fired.

There were no shots fired at Béal na Bláth on Sunday, though there were a small number of far-right oriented hecklers who tried to drown out both An Taoiseach and the Tánaiste with sharp whistles and cries of 'traitor' and other slogans - the vast majority of the attendance gave them short shrift and they were told to 'show respect' as often as they opened their mouths.

Unlike, perhaps, the ambush 100 years ago, this event was meticulously planned by the commemoration committee chaired by Cllr. Garret Kelleher. Work began several months ago on refurbishing the ambush memorial and the road layout and the site itself, complete with a substantial 'grassy knoll' was cleared to accommodate the expected attendance in the past three weeks, another committee member, Cllr. Ted Lucey, told this reporter, with people working over the weekend to clear briers and brambles.

Óglaigh na hÉireann, Ireland's national army, were there, shoes gleaming with polish, uniforms with sharp creases, displaying their precise drill skills, for inspection by An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, and to provide a courtesy salute to his Government colleagues, Defence Minister Simon Coveney and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

When Cllr Garret Kelleher opened proceedings, a few minutes after 3pm, he spoke of the Committee's original wish to have a 'healing role' and he referred to the desire expressed by the late Donal Creed TD, one of the members of the first committee founded in the 1960s, that a Fianna Fáil leader would one day address the Béal na Bláth commemoration in pursuit of the fulfilment of that healing desire.

Time for the speeches, a long awaited and anticipated opportunity to demonstrate the healing that has taken place in the intervening century and point a way to the future.

Orations at this event in the past followed a certain format – a tribute to Michael Collins and the lessons we can learn from his life, death and legacy as interpreted through the prism of the speaker’s background and perspective. These speeches would not be much different though, a much this event previously eschewed party politics in as much as it could despite its status as spiritual touchstone for Fine Gael, there were echoes from a future election campaign to be felt in some of the remarks of both leaders.

In his address, Taoiseach Mícheál Martin spoke about the transformation to Michael Collins the revolutionary who served as aide de camp to Joseph Mary Plunkett in the GPO during the 1916 Rising to election organiser for 1918. = when he and others including Harry Boland masterminded a Sinn Féin landslide.

This was, according to An Taoiseach, Ireland's revolutionary effort, 'the separatist struggle' obtaining at 'the first possible moment' the 'full and democratic legitimacy' which was vital to 'its rapid progress and victory'.

"Facing down an empire which spanned the world required a lot more than determination and public support – it required a new type and level of organisation never before seen in an independence struggle," said An Taoiseach.

"At the very heart of this was Michael Collins.

"Witnessing this, no one could argue with the fact that the Irish people were ready to control their own future."

The Taoiseach also spoke about the way Michael Collins put pressure on the London Government to protect the rights of nationalists in the North as they were coming under attack from police and loyalists.

"Again and again he tried to stop the systemic violence directed against them.

"What he wasn’t willing to do was to take some action which would have led to the sort of scenes later experienced in places like India and Palestine when partition was imposed.

"The near-complete expulsion of minorities and mass violence defined those partitions and there is every reason to believe that could have occurred here.

"Collins acutely felt the outrage of creating a state based on a sectarian headcount - but he also didn’t believe that a new Ireland could be built through a deadly conflict between the two major traditions which share our island."

The legacy of Collins, An Taoiseach contended, was built upon by succeeding generations who established and developed a State which transformed itself from being one of the poorest and most peripheral countries in the world in 1922 to one which is now 'the most globally connected of all'.

"No one doubts that we today face urgent challenges – but those who dismiss the progress we have achieved are denying reality," he said. "And if they fail to respect what our country has achieved, then how can anyone expect that they will protect this progress?"

If these words sounded very much like warning shots to those who aspire to unseating the current Government, the- key phrases in the Taoiseach's speech delineated the battle lines in the forthcoming campaign very clearly.

"Critical for our country is that we have avoided the extremes of the left and right which brought such misery to other countries in the last century," he said. "There has been a lazy tendency to dismiss Irish politics as so-called ‘civil war politics’.

"However the truth is that after 1923 no party advocating a return to violence has ever won more than 4% of the vote."

As far as An Taoiseach was concerned, the centrist governments which have been elected time and again in Ireland have served the State well and paved the way for further progress to achieve the vision of Michael Collins but, he reckoned, there was a major challenge to be faced.

"We need to do more to confront the new revisionism of those who try to denigrate our country’s achievements and who try to claim legitimacy for violent campaigns waged in the face of the opposition of the Irish people.

"We have to give no quarter to their attempts to link themselves to the men and women who fought our revolution over a century ago.

"The fact is that our great revolutionary generation radically changed our possibilities and every major piece of progress our country has secured since then has been through centrist and democratic politics."

While there was no specific reference to the aspiration of Irish unity to which Michael Collins aspired but which was denied by the Government of Ireland Act 1920, which granted the North its own parliament, he did refer to his own 'Shared Island' initiative.

"The truly historic breakthrough of democratic politics in the Good Friday Agreement gave to our generation, as Seamus Mallon put it, a new dispensation – an opportunity to put sectarianism and artificial division behind us.

"That remains our challenge. To do the hard work of moving words to real action on building a shared island – an island where we show respect for our past but we embrace the much harder work of reaching out and respecting each other.

"Collins always had a sense of the bigger picture of our complex society and the challenge of bringing it together."

The collegiality of the long time rivals, now in Government together, along with the Green Party, following the 2020 election, was very much in evidence on Sunday. An Taoiseach acknowledged the place Béal na Bláth occupied for Fine Gael as somewhere to meet together and to remember a leader who has always provided a special inspiration for them'.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar paid tribute to his one time constituency colleague, the late Brian Lenihan, who was the first serving Fianna Fáil Government Minister to address the Béal na Bláth event, describing it as 'an act of courage, typical of the man'.

"As we all know, it was a terrible time in his life, as he did everything he could to try to save the economy, while at the same time receiving treatment for the cancer that was to end his life only ten months later.

"His words here in 2010 still resonate today: ‘The spirit of Collins is the spirit of the nation’. It must ‘continue to inspire everyone in public life, irrespective of party or tradition."

For the Tánaiste, Michael Collins may not have reached the promised land but he had provided the roadmap for his successors to travel towards it.

"As the great historian, Professor Joseph Lee has shown, Collins despite his young age had a compelling vision of the future and how it could be achieved.

"He wanted an Ireland distinguished by social equality, economic efficiency, cultural achievement, and religious tolerance.

"This dream was not achieved in 1922, but over the past 100 years it has been slowly realised by Irishmen and women who took courageous steps on the path to freedom he had identified.

"We still follow in their footsteps today."

The feeling that there was unfinished business was clear in the Tánaiste's speech.

"This event is therefore an opportunity to remember his life, reflect on what has been achieved, and where we have fallen short, and renew our determination to do better.

'Civil War' politics was also referred to in Minister Varadkar's speech. "Civil wars, by their very nature, leave a bitterness which it can take a very long time to heal, whether in Ireland, Spain, the United States or Greece.

"Undoubtedly the Irish Civil War was such a conflict and left a painful legacy which stunted our development in the years that followed."

In another nod to the growing bond between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the Tánaiste referred to the opening up of the country under the leadership of former Taoisigh like Seán Lemass and Garret Fitzgerald and what he described as their 'wider European vision'.

"We finally began to fulfil the promise that Collins had identified andallowed our light to shine. His faith in our future affirmed."

The Tánaiste is, perhaps, closer to the online generation and reflected this context in his remarks as he described how Michael Collins, while Minister for Finance, 'crowd-funded' the funds needed to set up an independent Government for a state which, as yet, did not exist.

"He was both an idealist and a realist," said An Tánaiste.

"And as he predicted, the Treaty gave us freedom and the freedom to achieve more freedom in the future.

"Others fought on for decades, only to accept Collins’ approach almost a hundred years later."

Some believe that joining the European Union diminished Ireland's sovereignty. That view isn't shared by Leo Varadkar as he made clear in his address when he described the Treaty as a freedom to achieve the ultimate freedom.

"It helped us replace an inward vision ‘ourselves alone’, with a new self-confidence about who we are and what we could achieve, all of us together.

"I believe Michael Collins never intended his legacy to be the last word on Irish freedom.

"Instead, he gave us the freedom and opportunity to find our own path to it."

His final words were to express his gratitude on behalf of the nation to Michael Collins for his sacrifice.

"Michael Collins’ life was Ireland and his legacy is Ireland too."

The final speaker of the day was a great grand niece of Michael Collins, Eleanor Moore. Her great grand-mother was Mary Collins Cole, Michael's older sister. She expressed her gratitude on behalf of the wider Collins family for all who had contributed to the success of Sunday's event.

Before the last post and the singing of Amhrán na bhFiann, Cllr Kelleher introduced Audrey Dalton Simenz, the daughter of Emmet Dalton, who cradled the mortally wounded Michael Collins after he was hit.

The sun was still high in the sky as the crowd dispersed following the final military ceremonials. Many converged on the platform where they exchanged greetings. There was a strong Fine Gael presence with Ministers Simon Harris, Helen McEntee, Paschal O'Donoghue along with EU commissioner Mairéad McGuinness and MEP Seán Kelly pressing the flesh. What you expect, really, at the end of an Irish wake.

The event had been broadcast live on the RTÉ News channel on Saorview at the expense of the organising committee. It was the first time this had happened and had been arranged because of the concern that travelling to the event would be beyond some older and infirm people and those who were living too far away to attend.

That the response of Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, to that broadcast was to ask via her Twitter account RTÉ to consider broadcasting commemorations by Sinn Féin of those they consider 'republican leaders' because of what she described as the live coverage of the 'Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael' event is a signal that, if the Civil War of 100 years ago has ended, a new Civil War is underway and a fresh salvo has just been fired.