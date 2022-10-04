North Cork Local Enterprise Office to host business information and networking seminar in Fermoy

James Burke of James Burke and Associates, one of Ireland’s leading food and retail business advisors will deliver the key note speech ‘Reboot Your Business’.

“In today’s business climate, networking with potential clients has never been more important”.

That’s according to Joan Kelleher, business advisor with the Mallow-based Cork North and West Local Enterprise Office (LEO), which will host a free business information and networking event in Fermoy on Thursday, October 20.

Held in conjunction with the Fermoy Forum, the event will run from 7.45am-10am at the Fermoy Community Youth Centre on Ashe Quay.

The event will kick-off with a short presentation by LEO head of enterprise Kevin Curran, who will detail the range of business and financial supports available to enterprises across the their coverage area.

Keynote speaker James Burke of James Burke & Associates, one of the country’s leading food and retail business advisors, will then deliver a talk entitled ‘Reboot Your Business’.

The chair of Fermoy Forum, Michael Lyons, will also speak about the importance of sales in business.

The final segment of the morning will be given over to a presentation and Speed Networking session facilitated by JJ O’Connell, the national director of PLATO Business Support and Development Network.

Mr O’Connell said that networking was an “essential pillar” of enterprise and the basis for many successful business relationships.

“Good business relationships are founded on trust and a sense of expectation that a mutual need will be satisfied in a transaction. Meeting and communicating with like-minded people is the starting point of building these relationships,” he said.

Joan Kelleher said there is a realisation among most sensible businesspeople that they need to look beyond traditional ways of doing business and the type of promotional activities they previously engaged in.

“That is why taking the opportunity to reboot your business can bring huge advantages,” said Ms Kelleher

“We have been delighted with the enthusiastic response this networking initiative has received, which demonstrate that smaller companies are willing to look at every opportunity that presents itself,” she added.

Places for the seminar musts be booked online in advance at www.localenterprise.ie/CorkNorthandWest.