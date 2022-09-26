Nominations sought for prestigious Cork Chamber Company of the Year awards

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, winners of the 2022 Cork Chamber International Cork Company of the Year and Overall company of the year awards Photo: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO.

NOMINATIONS are now being accepted for the 25th Cork Chamber Cork Business of the year awards, an annual competition that recognises diversity and vibrancy that exits within the local business community.

Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray said the competition is open to all industries across four categories and are designed to celebrate businesses of varying sizes and in different stages of their development.

The four award categories are:

* Emerging Cork Company of the Year (less than four years in business).

* SME Cork Company of the Year (under 75 employees).

* Large Cork Company of the Year (more than 75 employees)

* International Cork Company of the Year.

The winner of one of these categories will be hoping to following in the footsteps of the Carbery Group, who in addition to scooping this year’s International award was also named the 2022 Overall Cork Company of the Year.

“Looking back over the past 24-years, these awards have revealed some outstanding stories of success with winners representing the vats diversity of the cork business community – from green tech to phama and from IT to food and beverage,” said Mr Murray.

“These awards are highly competitive, but offer entrants a valuable platform among peers, stakeholders and customers as well as employees,” he added.

A point expanded on by Naoimh Frawley, Cork Chamber director of people, operations and governance.

“The awards are a wonderful opportunity for any business to present their story, their growth and their ambitions to our judging panel. Together with our sponsor Vodafone Ireland, we are looking for Cork’s brightest and best to celebrate their success and give their teams the recognition they deserve,” said Ms Frawley.

Entry forms for the awards, which are available at www.corkchamber.ie, must be submitted by Friday, October 14.

The category winners and the Overall Cork Company of the Year will in announced in February 2023.

Jason Hawkins, CEO of the Carbery Group, said they were honoured to received 2022 International and Overall Cork Company of the Year 2022 awards.

“To be acknowledged by our respected peers for our efforts in running a successful and sustainable business was a very welcome endorsement for us of our approach and focus,” said Mr Hawkins.

“I dedicated the awards to our shareholders, who are so supportive and to our employees in Ireland and globally, who are the reason for our success and who have worked with commitment and heart through the difficult years of Covid. We are immensely proud of them and what we achieve together,” he added.