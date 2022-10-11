Nominations sought for 2022 Duhallow Business Awards

Pictured at the launch of the 2022 Duhallow Business awards were (L-R): Monica Gilmore, IRD Duhallow Business Development Officer; Eileen Linehan, IRD Assistant Manager; Maura Walsh, IRD CEO; Geraldine O’ Leary, IRD Board Member and Louise Curtin, IRD Skillnet Co-Ordinator. Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald.

RICH in history and culture the Duhallow region has also gained a deserved reputation as one of Cork’s most dynamic commercial hubs, with more than its fair share of successful business across multiple sectors.

This week saw the welcome return of an initiative aimed at celebrating local entrepreneurship, recognising the invaluable contribution it makes to the local economy and shining a spotlight on the businesses and people that make Duhallow such a vibrant place to live and work.

Nominations are now being sought for the 2022 Duhallow Business Awards, which were launched this week at the James O’Keeffe Institute in Newmarket, the first time that the awards have been held since 2019.

Speaking at the launch, IRD Duhallow CEO Maura Walsh said the prestigious awards, now in their eighth year, offer businesses the opportunity to receive recognition for their continued dedication and commitment in light of the obstacles they have faced over recent years.

“After the challenges of Covid, it is with great optimism that we are launching the 2022 Awards and we are able to do so in person rather than virtually,” said Ms Walsh.

“Starting a business is no easy task and sustaining and growing that business can be even more of a challenge. Events such as the IRD Duhallow Business Awards help businesses to gain the recognition that will help them to stand out and be ready for such challenges,” she added.

Nominations for the 2022 awards are being sought in the following categories:

* Best Start Up.

* Best Established Business.

* Best Women Led Business.

* Best Agri Related Business.

*Best in the Creative Industry

* Best Community Business.

IRD Duhallow development officer Louise Bourke said the awards have always been a key highlight on the annual calendar for anyone involved in the local business community.

“We welcome the opportunity to recognise and reward all the notable efforts and creativity across the full spectrum of business types we are privileged to serve in the Duhallow region,” said Ms Bourke.

The cut-off date for nominations, which can be submitted by following the link at www.irdduhallow.co, is Tuesday, October 25, with the winners set to be unveiled at gala banquet in the James O’Keefe Institute on Friday, November 18.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be RTÉ sports commentator and presenter Marty Morrissey.

Tickets for the ceremony, which will incorporate a drinks reception and dinner are available from www.irdduhallow.com/events/duhallow-business-awards-tickets-2022/, the IRD Duhallow office on 029 60633 or by email at duhallowskillnet@irdduhallow.com.