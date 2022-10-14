IRD Duhallow Skillnet and Mallow Chamber ‘doing the business’ together

Martin McMahon, Munster Tools; Colman Dalton, Blackwater Engineering and Jim Ronayne, McDonald’s with Caroline Reidy, CEO The HR Suite and Monica Gilmore, IRD Duhallow pictured at the first in a series of events planned under the umbrella of a new business development collaboration initiative between Mallow Chamber and IRD Duhallow Skillnet.

AN exciting new collaboration between Mallow Chamber and IRD Duhallow’s ‘Duhallow Skillnet’ initiative is set to provide a wealth of new training opportunities for local businesses.

Mallow Chamber president Sharon Cregg said that in what is an ever-changing and evolving commercial landscape, initiatives such as this provide a vital platform for businesses to stay in touch with new trends and innovations.

“Post Covid, workplace demands have brought additional challenges, with permanent changes in practices being introduced,” said Ms Cregg.

“With this in mind, securing top talent in employment and incorporating new areas of technology are key to ensuing continued business growth,” she added.

Ms Cregg said that Mallow Chamber, recognising the commitment from local businesses to in Mallow to invest in their community by providing local employment and training opportunities, was “only too happy” to help provide access to the extensive suite of resources offered by Duhallow Skillnet.

In addition to the vast array of established training courses, often offered free of charge, Skillnet is also able to work with businesses to develop bespoke training programmes, focussing on the requirements unique to each business.

“Working with industry bodies, businesses and higher education institutions, Skillnet ensures that their training programmes stay current with the latest developments, and are tailored to meet diverse needs,” said Ms Cregg.

The new collaboration kicked off with a recent talk delivered by The HR Suite managing director Caroline Reidy entitled ‘Attracting and Maintaining Top Talent’.

Drawing on more than three-decades of HR experience, Ms Reidy provided key insights into best practice in recruitment and retention, the statutory requirements under Employment Law and answered questions on specific areas currently affecting Mallow.

“The talk highlighted the importance of providing continued training and opportunities for employees, ensuring that businesses have the best teams to support their growth,” said Ms Cregg.

“Mallow Chamber looks forward to working closely with Duhallow Skillnet in the future to ensure that Mallow remains a dynamic business sector, enabling a thriving community,” she added.

Local businesses and individuals seeking further information on current training programmes, or to discuss specific training needs, contact Mallow Chamber at info@mallowchamber.ie, or call 089 230 8828.

For information about Duhallow Skillnet and the range of training and supports it offers to member companies contact Monica Gilmore on 029 60633 or email monica.gilmore@irdduhallow.com.