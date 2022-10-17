Aldi launch recruitment drive for Cork stores ahead of busy Christmas season

Pictured at the recent sod turning for the new Aldi store in Kanturk were Denzel Balfour, property director Aldi and Tim O’Leary & James Barrett of MMD Construction. The new store will generate up to 25 new permanent jobs when it opens next summer.

RETAIL giant Aldi has launched a major new recruitment drive aimed at filling almost 100 store assistant positions across its network of Cork outlets over the coming weeks.

The 57 permanent and 36 fixed-term contract jobs in Cork are among 450 positions Aldi intends to fill across its 153 Irish network of stores.

The company said the vacancies have arisen through a combination of new store openings, increased customer demand and as part of their preparations for the traditionally hectic Christmas period.

An Aldi spokesperson said the recruitment dive is already underway and hopes to fill the new positions as quickly as possible, with an increase in store openings this year along with an rise in customer footfall and existing vacancies “driving the demand for new recruits in Cork.”

“Aldi has made a capital investment of €226 million in Cork since opening our first Irish store then in 1999,” said the spokesperson.

Last February Aldi increased its hourly rates of pay to €14.90 for stores assistants, with an entry level rate of €12.90 per-hour.

“The new recruits will join the more than 1,000-strong team in Cork and will benefit from a competitive package including market leading rates of pay and career progression opportunities,” said the spokesperson.

Aldi Ireland group manager Niall O’Connor said that now, more than ever, the company was focussed on delivering value to customers across its network of 25 Cork stores “at a time when household expenses and value have never been more important.”

“The cost of living crisis is impacting on all of us,” said Mr O’Connor.

“In continuing to provide the best value and service to our customers, it begins with our people. We look forward to welcoming new people to our team who will join a company committed to its customers and our value promise which has never been more relevant or important than in these challenging economic times,” he added.