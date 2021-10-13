The benefits of using SlurryCell

The benefits of SlurryCell are many and varied.

Here at Kelliher’s Feed and Agri supplies, we now stock Biocell SlurryCell to help you maximise the nutritional value of your slurry for next spring.

SlurryCell can help farmers overcome some problems associated with slurry. SlurryCell can help to break down the crust; reduce nitrogen losses to the atmosphere; improve the breakdown of solids, reduces the cost of agitation; reduce blockages in slurry tankers; and lower odours. Trials carried out on farms yielded the following results:

· Levels of NH3 Ammonia decreased by 55 per cent.

· Increased levels of NH4 Ammonium.

· Increase in soil bacterial population, and soil structure was improved.

· Increased levels of microbial soil protein.

· The level of Nitrogen reserves in the soil increased over time.

· There were lower losses to leaching, run off and volatilisation.

· Less atmospheric and aquatic pollution.

· There were reduced occurrences of crop scorch/burning.

With the price increase and restrictions on the use of artificial fertiliser in the future, it is important to maximise the use of your slurry, which is a rich source of nutrients and a natural organic fertiliser for the soil. SlurryCell helps to improve the nutrient value of your slurry with higher levels of Nitrogen, helping farmers to reduce their reliance on artificial fertiliser.

For more information, visit https://kfa.ie/ or phone (066) 712 3446.