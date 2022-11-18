Cork

Teagasc weekly: Considerations on soil sampling

Cashel Community School students Aoife O'Connor, Calum Maher &amp; Sarah Delaney are pictured discussing soil sampling with David Corbett in Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork during Science Week. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand

kerryman

Eamonn Dempsey, Teagasc Adviser

Now is a good time to plan soil-sampling requirements for 2023 and have results on time to plan fertiliser requirements.

Under cross-compliance, the prohibited application period for chemical fertiliser and slurry is an ideal opportunity to have soil samples taken for the whole farm.

