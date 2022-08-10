Teagasc guide to culling of ewes and drafting lambs

Over the summer there is a lot of movement of sheep, either through culling ewes and rams in advance of next breeding season or drafting lambs for sale as they reach suitability for the market.

Culling ewes/rams and drafting lambs are part of good flock management and require skill and experience to be completed correctly. Culling is the first step in preparation for the breeding season and takes place as soon as ewes have been dried off after weaning. All ewes, regardless of age, should be assessed for suitability as breeding ewes to reduce problems and improve prolificy in the lambing season.

A lambing review and good records will allow you to identify the causes of lamb mortality; you will know what issues the ewes your assessing presented around lambing time, for example mothering ability.

The main reasons for culling ewes are feet, teeth condition, age, diseases, body condition score, udder and reproduction problems. When assessing a ewe for culling, generally the first check is the mouth to identify if undershot/overshot and age of the ewe.

If your records indicate a ewe had prolapse in the past, she should not be kept. The udder should be examined for pendulous udder, lumps or lesions, and ewes that have had blind teat or mastitis should be culled. Lame ewes should be kept from the main flock and treated. If treatment fails, they must be culled. It is important not to make exceptions in your culling policy to avoid carrying passengers into the new production year. Scanning identifies barren ewes, but culling young ewes for barreness increases replacement cost unnecessarily as the chances of being barren a second occasion is low. Rams also need to be assessed in advance of the breeding season to ensure good functionality. Make sure rams walk correctly, check reproductive organs and cull old rams.

Now is the time to identify the need to purchase rams, so you can attend rams sales over the coming weeks with a focus to improve genetics in your flock. Have genetically evaluated replacement rams on your farm two months prior to mating to allow them to acclimatise and get used to the different feeding regime.

With regard to drafting lambs for sale, it is important to achieve maximum value for every lamb produced and presented for sale or slaughter. The weight at which lambs are drafted for slaughter will depend on market specification, particularly the maximum carcass weight paid and kill-out rate, which will vary depending on age of lamb, breed, gender, and if lambs are meal-fed or not. With this in mind, farmers must demonstrate careful management, ensuring sheep and lambs are healthy, free of disease and meet the desired conformation and weights. It is also important to obey the withdrawal period after dosing and the clean livestock policy setting out standards for levels of cleanliness. The key skill for any sheep producer is knowing when their lamb is ready for the market, and to understand why a rigorous culling policy coupled with a replacement policy is the foundation of high flock performance.