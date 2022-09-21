TAMS focus in HSI equine-farming Budget submission

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has presented a 10-point plan to help the equine-farming sector.

This was lodged as part of the HSI’s pre-budget submission in Dublin in recent days.

Equine farmers face rising costs, and the HSI has called for funding for breeding schemes, production schemes, and high-performance programmes.

Chief Executive Denis Duggan made the case for the sector, and the 10-point plan pays particular attention to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) successor. He also called for capital investment in equestrian centres, an upgrade of e-passports across the industry, increased funding for participation grants, and an Irish-bred incentive sales voucher.

For 2023, the HSI has called for a once-off top-up payment to assist Irish breeders with the rising costs of fuel, feed, and fertilizer on the grounds that as many as 11,000 equine farmers do not receive a basic farm payment under the Basic Payment Scheme. They are also ineligible for Department of Agriculture fodder-support schemes.

The HSI has called for a specific Fodder Scheme for non-BPS recipient equine farmers.

“With such a huge amount of equine farmers not in receipt of any single farm payment from the Department of Agriculture, and driven by rising costs of feed and fodder, Horse Sport Ireland are calling on Government for a €9m Feed and Fodder scheme for equine farmers to support the substantial rising costs,” Mr Duggan said. “We want to take every step to avoid a welfare crisis. Over 83 per cent of horses are owned in herds of 10 or less, over 55 per cent in herds of five of less. These equine farmers are the cohort that will need feed and fodder assistance.

“Sport Ireland have provided a welcomed investment annually to the High Performance programme. However, the investment does fall short as equestrian sport is so unique, given the horse and rider combination.

“The financial investments and supports go beyond what a standard investment in a human athlete requires.

“The holistic connection between the breeder, the owner and the athlete needs support so that a continuous output of Irish horses and Irish riders is achieved.

“The programmes have achieved success on a modest budget thus far and the ask now is that sizeable investment is made in this area so that both the breeder, in the context of the rural economy, is encouraged to breed the best horses in the world so that our talented athletes have the best possible supports available to showcase Irish equestrian sport and ultimately bring home continuous medal success.”

“HSI’s recent publication, ‘The Business of Breeding 2022’, examined the investment plans of sport horse breeders for the coming three years,” he added. “It identified a plan by the country’s 9,000+ active sport horse breeders to invest €342 million over the next three years in capital projects and supports within the successor to TAMS will be required to ensure that these plans by equine farmers are realised.

The report was based on investment sentiment analysis and surveys carried out during June 2022 of sport horse breeders nationwide and was conducted at a time when the challenges of Brexit, climate change and rising inflation were well known. This is a significant and large scale of on-farm investment in equine premises across the country, in every county of the country and is essential for the continual improvement in the quality of horses bred in Ireland.”