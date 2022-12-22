Returning Cork emigrants urged to apply for entreprenaurial scheme that ‘does the business’

ENTREPRENEURS who have recently returned to Cork to start a business or those who are still living abroad but considering moving home with an idea they want to get off the ground are being invited to apply for assistance under the ‘Back to Business’ initiative.

Now in its sixth year the scheme, funding though the Government’s Emigrant Support Programme, was established to foster and support entrepreneurial activity among emigrants returning to live in Ireland.

It is aimed at those who have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned in the last three years or those planning to return in the near future.

The scheme addresses the challenges that all early-stage entrepreneurs encounter, but also focuses in on the additional barriers faced by those who have been living outside Ireland for some years.

It operates on then basis that their personal and professional networks in Ireland have weakened since they have been abroad and their knowledge of the entrepreneurial eco system may not be well developed.

Corkman Andrew Scannell, founder and CEO of Clinks, an app and web-based alcoholic drinks delivery service, availed of the scheme when he returned to set up the business.

“This programme has been invaluable to me. It makes such a daunting journey all the easier, from networking to experienced advice, I can’t recommend the experience enough,” said Andrew.

There are 50 places available on the latest round of the scheme, there is no charge for participants and the closing date for applications is Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Those applicants selected will take part in round table sessions focused on goals and milestones facilitated by a team of voluntary lead entrepreneurs, all of whom have experience of successfully starting and growing a business.

This year’s lead entrepreneurs are :Hannah Wrixon, founder of WrkWrk, formerly known as Get the Shifts; Morgan Browne, CEO of Milner Browne and Enterpryze; Paul Duggan of The Gardiner Group; Seamus Reilly, co-founder and formerly of Critical Healthcare and Thomas Ennis, founder of the Thomas Ennis Group.

The Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, said the scheme has enjoyed great success in supporting new businesses founded by returning emigrants.

“New businesses generate economic activity and additional employment across the country. Past participants have made significant progress and I am proud of their achievements,” said the minister .

For more information or to register interest in receiving an application form for the scheme visit www.backforbusiness.com.