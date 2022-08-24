Preparing your flock for breeding: Teagasc

To ensure a productive flock of ewes, the best time to assess your flock’s health is after weaning.

Once you have selected a healthy ewe for breeding, aim to improve ewe weight and condition to reach the target body-condition score at mating which is 3.5 for lowland ewes or three for hill ewes.

Each unit in condition is equivalent to about 12 to 15 per cent of body weight.

The flock should be split into thin ewes and okay ewes. The thin ewes with a BCS of 2 to 2.75 should be fed the best pastures of six to eight centimetres, to gain 1 to 1.5 kg per week; and the ewes with a BCS of three should be grouped and left on a maintenance ration until flushing.

This is also the time when ewe lambs are selected for mating. Breeding ewe lambs won’t suit every system, but it does have advantages such as reduced replacement costs, making it easier to manage in second year and allowing the maintenance of a closed flock.

Select well-grown replacements that weigh at least 45 kilogrammes at joining the ram.

It is recommended that ewe lambs should be mated one to two weeks after the main flock and that the joining period should last no longer than the main flock to provide an opportunity for cross fostering lambs in spring.

If the number of ewes that aborted is greater than two per cent an infection problem is likely.

If the cause of abortion is identified as either Toxoplasmosis or Enzootic abortion, discuss with your Veterinary Surgeon a vaccination programme in advance of the next breeding season.

It is important before the breeding season starts that the farmer has defined a breeding policy to ensure enough ewes mated to either replacement rams or terminal rams.

If you are purchasing replacement or terminal rams, use the sheep Ireland star-rating system to identify rams that are genetically superior.

Purchase five-star rams if possible as they are the most profitable and reliable rams.

All rams should be on the farm for two months prior to mating to allow them to acclimatise and achieve a target body condition score of 3.5 to 4 at mating.

Purchased rams should be treated for both internal and external parasites and lameness if a problem.

Flushing is recommended in the three to four weeks before mating and involves feeding ewes a higher level of nutrition, which increases weight, condition score and ovulation rate (more lambs born per ewe).

Ewes which have not had sight, smell or sound of any ram for at least four weeks before the start of the breeding season will respond to the presence of a teaser ram by coming into heat.

This approach can be particularly beneficial in compacting the lambing spread of the ewes.

Fighting among rams is an issue that can be avoided by allowing them to mix in a confined space initially and then to graze together before mating starts so that they are accustomed to one another.

Repeat breeders can be identified by raddling the ram and changing the colour of the crayon every 14 days, if too many ewes are repeating there is usually a fault with the ram.

Follow the recommended ewe-to-ram ratios and leave the rams with the ewes for two full heat cycles or about six weeks, then remove abruptly so that some estimation of the end-of-the-lambing period can be made.

Once the breeding season has begun, remain vigilant to ensure ewes and rams are in good health, and keep leafy grass ahead of your flock at all times.

Making well-informed management decisions in preparation for the breeding season will ensure a successful breeding and lambing season ahead.