Network Cork event will shine the spotlight on finance

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucy will deliver the opening address at the Network Cork ‘Focus on Finance’ event at the County Hall.

The first meeting of the Network Ireland (Cork Branch) autumn schedule, entitled ‘Focus on Finance’, will be held in the Vertigo Suite at County Hall on Wednesday, September 7.

At 7,468sq kilometres Cork County Council is the largest Irish local authority by area in the country, servicing a population of around 400,000 or 141,000 households.

It has approximately 2,000 staff and a designated membership of 55 split across three divisions (north, south and west), who are responsible for developing and implementing policy across a range of services.

These include roads, housing, planning environmental services, community development, tourism and fire services.

Mr Lucey, who has been at the helm of the authority since 2014, has overall responsibility for overseeing the smooth running of the council, which has an annual revenue budge of approximately €300million.

The ‘Focus On Finance’ event will see Mr Lucy deliver the opening address, with three other guest speakers focussing on different financial issues.

Sharon Corcoran, the council’s Director of Economic Development, Enterprise and tourism will offer advice on supports available to local businesses and Grant Thornton director Sharon Scanlan will discuss how improving processes within business can result in financial gains, while Elaine Wilson of SurePlan Financial will explore how to best manage finances through to retirement.

Speaking ahead of the event Mr Lucey said he was looking forward meeting and engaging with business owners from across the county.

“I look forward to welcoming Network Cork members to Cork County Hall, the HQ of an organisation which is committed fully to equal opportunity for all, as evidenced by the depth and reach of our services and, the extensive range of career pathways available in an equal opportunity environment,” Mr Lucey.

“I look forward to offering an insight to same and also, through Sharon Corcoran, highlighting the extensive financial and other offerings available from the Council in support of business growth in Cork County,” he added.

Network Cork president Maria Desmond thanked Cork County Council for hosting the event.

“It will be a great opportunity for members to catch up after our August break and to refocus minds on the sometimes challenging topic of finance,” said Ms Desmond.

Registration for the 'Focus On Finance' event, which is free to Network Cork members and €25 for non-members at www.networkireland.ie/event/focusonfinance-cork2022