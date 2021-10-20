Minister: BPS payments being released to farmers

Advance BPS payments to the tune of €738million are being made to almost 115,000 farmers.

That was confirmed by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in recent days. The Minister said this was in line with previous years, and the payments include Greening payments.

“These payments contribute greatly to maximising family farm income and are a vital support for farmers across the country,” he said.

“I know how crucial it is to support farm families, and that’s why it is a key priority of mine to issue payments as quickly as possible.

“The BPS advance payment is commencing today at a rate of 70 per cent, which is an increase on the 50 per cent normally allowed under regulation. Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days, and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.”

The Minister also updated that 2021 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) payments, which began last month, continue to be released as more payments are cleared.

A Direct Payments Helpline, dealing with queries relating to BPS and ANC payments, will be in place until tomorrow, Friday, October 22, and is available to answer farmers’ questions up to 8.30pm on each evening. The Helpdesk can be contacted at (057) 867 4422, although farmers are also welcome to submit queries online via www.agfood.ie.