Mallow-based EPS unveils major expansion of its Irish interests after recent acquisition

THE multi-award winning Mallow-based international water solutions giant EPS has further expanded its Irish presence, further solidifying its position as one of the country’s leading operators in its field.

EPS has announced the acquisition of Dublin-based Industrial Pumps and Process (IPP) Ltd, a market leading supplier of pumping and associated plant to the building services and industrial sectors.

Established in 1995, IPP consists of a small but vastly experienced team of professionals with a wealth of knowledge in the supply, assembly, commissioning and servicing of pumping and ancillary plant.

IPP managing director Frank Nugent said all in the company were proud of the reputation for “excellence, expertise and knowledge” it has earned within the building and services sector over the past 27-years.

“We are looking forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers and providing them with more extensive, value-added services as part of EPS Group,” said Mr Nugent.

EPS Group managing director Patrick Buckley said IPP will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Quartertown-based operation, adding the acquisition was “perfectly aligned with the strategic aim to expand the Group in a sustainable way”.

“We are adding immense knowledge and expertise to our existing team, strengthening our position in the building services sector, supporting our date centre growth strategy and creating a closer relationship with valued product partners,” said Mr Buckley.

He said the booming data centre sector was an area where the combined strength of EPS and IPP will really come to the fore.

“Separately, we both have data centre customers, with IPP focusing more on equipping the plant room while EPS more on water cooling, treatment and after-sales activities.

By working together, we will provide a more integrated, whole-life cycle approach to the provision of products, plant, service and maintenance as we support data centres under construction in Ireland and across Europe,” said Mr Buckley.

“By combining forces with IPP we can leverage our experience in digital engineering; DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly); modular solutions and our established relationships with technology partners to benefit our data centre customers,” he added.