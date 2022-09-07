Cork

Keeping lambs thriving at grass

Matt O'Sullivan, Teagasc Advisor

There has been big increase in the numbers of store lambs on offer over the last few weeks, and this will continue right through September as hill lambs and crossbred lambs are weaned on farms.

The outlook for lamb prices appears to be positive for the rest of 2022. Demand for store lambs appears to be slightly impacted at the moment as a result of very dry conditions and moisture deficits in parts of the country, which has left grass supplies tight.

