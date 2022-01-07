IFAC - new sick pay legislation will come as an ‘unwelcome burden’ to many small businesses

New legislation will see employee’s entitled 10-days statutory sick pay by the year 2025.

EMPLOYERS have been warned that additional payroll costs will come as an “unwelcome burden” on many small businesses across Cork from this year.

The warning has come from the farming, food and agri-business professional services firm IFAC, following the recent publication of a legislation that will give workers the right to statutory sick pay.

The sick pay issue came under the spotlight during the pandemic, when workers in meat factories who had contracted Covid-19 could not afford the financial hit of taking days off.

Currently, there is no legal obligation on Irish employers to give sick pay to employees.

The announcement last June of the Statutory Sick Pay Bill by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is intended to address the issue and bring Ireland into line with other European countries.

IFAC head of HR and payroll, Mary McDonagh, said that while many large employers often provide sick pay for their employees, many lower-paid workers within the private sector do not have the security of knowing that, should they fall ill and miss work, they won’t lose out on pay.

Under the provisions of the new bill, employee’s will be initially entitled to three-days annual paid sick leave, rising to five-days in 2023, seven-days in 2024 and 10-days in 2025, from the first day of illness.

The rate will be 70% of an employee’s wage, subject to a daily threshold of €110, which can be varied by Ministerial order.

In order to qualify, employee’s must have completed 13-weeks of continuous service and will have to present a medical certificate stating they are unable to work.

The workings of the bill may be subject to some alterations as it moves through the legislative process.

Ms McDonagh said the plan to introduce statutory sick pay is expected to have an impact on payroll costs this year.

“Coming in the wake of recent enhancements to parental, paternity and maternity leave, the cost of providing statutory sick pay will be an unwelcome burden on many small businesses,” said Ms McDonagh.

“Particularly those in sectors like hospitality, leisure and tourism, who are struggling from the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions,” she added.

She said it was important that employers keep a close eye on developments and begin planning for the impact that the introduction of the bill will have on their operations.

“Those who do not currently have a sick pay scheme will need to budget for the additional cost of providing statutory sick pay, while companies with sick pay schemes will need to incorporate statutory sick pay into their existing schemes,” said Ms McDonagh.

“Eligible employees who do not receive statutory sick pay or are penalised by their employer for availing of the scheme will be able to pursue a complaint. Any dispute between employers and employees will be subject to investigation by the Workplace Relations Commission and rulings of the Labour Court,” she added.