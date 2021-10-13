ICMSA hits out over COVID bonus

ICMSA President Pat McCormack has launched a stinging attack on state employees looking to secure a COVID bonus payment.

Mr McCormack said that there was no little bemusement amongst self-employed and private-sector workers at state employees looking to benefit from the payment.

He said that nobody in his organisation is doubting the efforts of front-line medical staff during the pandemic but is instead referring to state employees who worked, through Zoom, “from their kitchen table”.

He added that it the mantra that the country was “all in this together” was hard to understand when some sectors of the workforce were insulated from the worst effects of the pandemic’s considerable economic fallout.

That such people are now looking to benefit further – at the expense of society members such as farmers, who ensured the availability of high-quality food.

“It was both curious and telling that this work was not deemed as risky or important as conducting routine administration by remote computer from your own home,” Mr McCormack said.

The ICMSA President added that among the chief problems Ireland faced in dealing with the historic challenge presented by climate change was the “depressing complacency around food security and supply”.

Mr McCormack said that farmers had long suspected a “growing level of misunderstanding and delusion around the question”, but “the antics and posturing around the so-called COVID bonus justified that anxiety.”