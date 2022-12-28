Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Fermoy centre to host annual Dairygold tillage conference

Entitled &lsquo;Feed Our Soil To Feed Our People&rsquo;, the conference will take place on Friday, January 13 at the Corrin Mart Event Centre. Expand

Close

Entitled &lsquo;Feed Our Soil To Feed Our People&rsquo;, the conference will take place on Friday, January 13 at the Corrin Mart Event Centre.

Entitled ‘Feed Our Soil To Feed Our People’, the conference will take place on Friday, January 13 at the Corrin Mart Event Centre.

Entitled ‘Feed Our Soil To Feed Our People’, the conference will take place on Friday, January 13 at the Corrin Mart Event Centre.

corkman

Bill Browne

Supporting sustainable tillage will be overarching theme of the annual Dairygold Tillage Conference, which will take place at the Corrin Marts Event Centre in Fermoy on Friday, January 13.

Entitled ‘Feed Our Soil To Feed our People’, the conference will look at how the proper care of soil can generate increased yield while at the same time protecting the environment for future generations.

Privacy