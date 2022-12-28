Fermoy centre to host annual Dairygold tillage conference

Entitled ‘Feed Our Soil To Feed Our People’, the conference will take place on Friday, January 13 at the Corrin Mart Event Centre.

Supporting sustainable tillage will be overarching theme of the annual Dairygold Tillage Conference, which will take place at the Corrin Marts Event Centre in Fermoy on Friday, January 13.

Entitled ‘Feed Our Soil To Feed our People’, the conference will look at how the proper care of soil can generate increased yield while at the same time protecting the environment for future generations.

The conference will get under way from 1 p.m. with trade stands operating around the centre. Expert guest speakers will address attendees from 2 p.m. on a number of relevant topics related to the long-term care of soil. Read More These ill include John Geraghty, senior lecturer and consultant in Agricultural and Soil Science at the South East Technical University. His talk will explore what happens to soil beneath the crust, and how we ‘can and need to care for it and reward it in a biological way for the greater good’. Teagasc tillage specialist for the south if Ireland, Ciaran Collins, will deliver a talk on how farmers can work with nature to mitigate cost while enhancing soil structures and nutrition. The final speaker of the day will be Jim McCarthy, managing partner of Southern Harvest Romanian Holdings, who will talk about the major challenges facing the SHRH farming system faces in an Eastern European country. More information about the event is available HERE.