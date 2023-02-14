FedEx opens €11.7m Cork operations centre at the rejuvenated Blarney Business Park

The new 50,000 sq ft FedEx facility at the Blarney Business Park.

INTERNATIONAL delivery and logistics giant FedEx Europe, a subsidiary of the world’s largest express transportation business, has become the latest company to open up an operation at the rejuvenated Blarney Business Park.

The company said the new 50,000sq ft facility, connects its Cork Airport and Little Island teams, providing an improved working environment for employees and its extensive pick -up fleet based in the south of the country.

“The new €11.7 million Blarney Business Park facility will enhance operational performance for businesses and consumers, as well as the working environment for team members,” said FedEx Ireland operations MD Michael Roche.

“It will benefit from easy access to Cork’s expanding road network, improved air network connectivity thanks to proximity to Shannon Airport, and comes with on-site dock levellers for the rapid loading of goods, all of which will speed up collection and delivery times,” he added.

Mr Roche said the new operations centre has been built with the company’s aim of achieving carbon neutral working practices by the year 2040.

“It is rated to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver standard, equipped with EV chargers, uses LED technology usage for internal and external lightning and is designed ready for the installation of solar panels on the roof in the future,” said Mr Roche.

“This is an important investment for FedEx in Ireland, providing a more modern working environment for our employees reflecting our strategy of driving operation excellence and will help our Irish customers grow their businesses both within Ireland and around the world,” he added.

Cork North Central TD Padraig O’Sullivan (FF) said the new FedEx facility was a welcome addition to the expanding footprint of the Blarney Business Park.

“This is a significant investment and a huge boost for Blarney and the wider north Cork area,” said Deputy O’Sullivan.

“I want to congratulate the FedEx team and wish them the best of luck with the new facility,” he added.