‘Farmers won’t bow to Green Party’

The President of the Irish Farmers’ Association has said that farmers have made their anger clear to the government over being made “a sacrificial lamb” to the Green Party.

Tim Cullinan was commenting after four regional rallies held around the country recently.

“The clear message from the thousands who turned out yesterday is that farmers are frustrated and angry at the way they are being treated by our Government,” he said.

“Farmers won’t accept being offered up as a sacrificial lamb to the Green Party to keep the Government in office” he said.

Mr Cullinan is of the opinion that every government policy relating to farming is designed to reduce the sector’s production. He said that farmers feel as though the Government wants to regulate them out of business.

“Farm families are being subjected to policies driven by regulation, restriction and reduction without any heed to its impact on farm family income and overall economic impact,” Mr Cullinan said. “Farmers are aware of climate action and are willing to play their part.

“Farmers cannot understand why our Government flatly refuse to sit down with their elected leaders to make a plan for the sector that will allay their concerns and give them confidence that there is a long-term future for farming.

“If there’s a forum for employers and unions on the future of the economy, there’s no reason why there cannot be one for farming,” he added.