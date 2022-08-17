Farm Sustainability Plan launch paves way for ACRE scheme applications

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalgue has announced the opening of the Department’s Farm Sustainability Plan (FSP).

This paves the way for Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) advisors to commence their development of farm plans and prepare for applications to the scheme later in the year.

ACRES is the proposed new agri-environment climate measure which forms part of Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan, an updated version of which was submitted to the EU Commission at the end of July for approval.

Announcing the opening of the FSP portal, the Minister noted that this online function will support farmers and advisors by providing crucial farm-level data for the preparation of draft plans and applications.

Using a habitats-based approach, delivered through both multi-functional prescription and results-based actions, ACRES aims to contribute significantly to achieving improved biodiversity, climate, air and water-quality.

An underlying principle is the location of the right action in the right place to maximise and enhance the contribution of actions to these objectives.

A Farm Sustainability Plan (FSP) is an essential step in the ACRES application process. The FSP online portal will enable advisors to review the land farmed by their clients and undertake field assessments to assist and advise farmers in the identification of the most appropriate actions for their ACRES application.

Announcing the opening of the ACRES FSP portal on the Department’s GLAM platform, the Minister commented, “Following the launch of the ACRES scheme on June 21, 2022, I am now pleased that my Department is making the Farm Sustainability Plan portal available to advisors to facilitate the preparation of farm plans and subsequent applications.

“My Department recently provided a draft specifications document, which gives detailed information on the general actions, core scheme requirements and proposed payment rates.

“My Department is working towards providing draft terms and conditions of the scheme shortly. This draft will give information on the scheme rules including eligibility requirements, the application process, payment claims and further details on the tier structure and ranking and selection.

“Although certain aspects of the proposed scheme still have to be finalised, I believe that the provision of all of this information, albeit draft, will enable and support farmers and advisors to commence their work on creating Farm Sustainability Plans and applications for the ACRES scheme,” he added.

The Minister advised, in relation to the ACRES Co-operation approach, that his Department is currently engaging with the CP Teams, who are developing Local Action Plans which will be communicated to farmers in the relevant areas as soon as possible.

The draft ACRES Specifications are available on the Department’s website at gov.ie under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme heading.