Dairygold to hold milk price at August level

DAIRYGOLD has announced that its monthly quoted milk price to suppliers will remain unchanged for the second consecutive month.

The September price will remain unchanged from that quoted in August at 57.5cpl (cents per litre) based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average September farm gate milk price of 70.1cpl based on average September milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for September based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4% Protein and 4.2% Butterfat is 62.7cpl.

A Dairygold spokesperson said that dairy markets have remained stable in recent weeks despite inflation, which could potentially affect demand.

“Market returns this year have been at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid,” said the spokesperson.

“ The Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” they added.