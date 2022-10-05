Dairygold reveal finalised cereal prices for 2022

Dairygold says its is ‘firmly committed’ to maximising the use of Irish cereals across its range of foodstuffs.

FOLLOWING on from a successful harvest that saw strong yields and excellent quality, grain markets have strengthened based on global supply and demand balance.

That according to Dairygold, which has announced its finalised prices for harvest 2022, with the company saying that in line with its ethos it has “demonstrated its support and commitment to its cereal growers by paying leading prices.”

Dairygold agribusiness manager Liam O’Flaherty said that in addition the co-operative remains firmly committed to maximising the use of native Irish cereals across its range of foodstuffs.

“Overall, the 2022 harvest went very well and was completed in excellent conditions, which delivered strong yields overall and top quality grain,” said Mr O’Flaherty.

“Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for our Members’ grain,” he added.

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said that as a fully farmer owned cooperative, tillage farmers are a very important component of the business.

“We remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future,” said Mr O’Gorman.

The final prices are as per the table below:

Excluding Inclusive of Moisture

VAT VAT@5.5%

Barley €302.00* €318.61 @ 20%

Wheat €312.00 €329.16 @ 20%

Oats €297.00* €313.34 @ 20%

Contract

Malting

Barley €385.00* €406.18 @ 20%

Beans €355.00 €374.53 @ 20%

Non-

contract

Beans €350.00 €369.2 @ 20%

Oilseed

Rape €570.00 €601.35 @ 9%

Quality Adjustments as per Cereal Purchasing Terms & Conditions.

(Note: Moisture Allowance increased from €2 to €3 per 1% for the 2022 harvest season).

*Prices inclusive of premium based on minimum purchase terms.