70,000 farmers apply to take part in Department's new fodder scheme

The call for applications from early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural areas to join the ACORNS programme was opened today (August 8th) by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. This is the 8th year of the successful initiative, which is funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Closing date for applications is Friday, September 23rd and there is no charge for participants. Pictured are (l-r):and former ACORNS participant Niamh Dooley of BioSol, with Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. Photo: James Connolly 25JUL22

The closing date for the €56million Fodder Support Scheme has passed, and over 70,000 farmers have applied for the scheme, the Department of Agriculture said.

The announcement was made this week by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue. Minister McConalogue brought the scheme in as a means of supporting farmers who have been impacted by the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am really pleased to see such a high uptake of the Fodder Support Scheme, with over 537,000 hectares being entered in the scheme, and this will make a big contribution towards the fodder required in the country for the coming winter,” the Minister said in confirming the uptake numbers.

“The Government provided €56million for the Fodder Support Scheme, with a payment rate of up to €100 per hectare. The amount of support is capped at 10 hectares per farmer, this will result in a maximum payment of €1,000 under the Scheme”.

Mr McConalogue has urged all participants to pay close attention to the scheme’s terms and conditions, chiefly the fact that areas declared under the scheme need to be cut and conserved by September 5.

The Department will carry out administrative and compliance checks – including on-farm inspections – following that date.

“I encourage participants who may receive correspondence from my Department in relation to the Scheme, to respond without delay,” he said. “Payments under the scheme are scheduled to commence later in 2022”.

The Terms and Conditions of the Scheme are available on the Department’s website and can also be viewed by Googling the Fodder Support Scheme.