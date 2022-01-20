Ballydesmond keeping FiT

Noreen O' Connor and Anna Doody from Kiskeam signed up for the Couch to 5K challenge at Ballydesmond Astroturf. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Joshua Fleming will take on the Couch to 5K challenge in Ballydesmond with his Mum Katie.

Gillian Fleming, Diane Finucane and Aine Rohan signed up for the Couch to 5K challenge hosted by Ballydesmond GAA.

Jackie Kelly and Una Howard all set for the Couch to 5K challenge in Ballydesmond.

Geraldine and Brenda Murphy, Reanasup, are gearing up for the Couch to 5K challenge in Ballydesmond.

Mother and Son Team Darragh and Marie O' Callaghan are looking forward to taking part in the Couch to 5K challenge hosted by Ballydesmond GAA.

Lisa Culloty, Noreen Ring, Catriona Kelly and Laura Kelly signed up for the Couch to 5K challenge in Ballydesmond.

Keep fit enthusiasts in Ballydesmond hit the ground running last Thursday evening when local GAA Club officials rolled out their ‘Every Step Counts’ challenge in association with RTE’s Operation Transformation Programme.

“Get 2022 off to a great start - get out and get moving with us” is the message and participants will be happy to know they can go at their own pace, either strolling, walking, jogging or running. Entire families are urged to get involved and people of all ages are welcome.

Nationwide, GAA Clubs aim to improve people’s mental and physical health by bringing communities together through exercise programmes.

Ireland Lights Up is encouraging Clubs across the 32 counties to turn on their floodlights and open their walking tracks to enable local communities to come together to walk and talk in a safe environment during the long dark evenings of winter.

As ever, Operation Transformation will shine a light on this great initiative by showcasing each week on the show GAA clubs that are participating in Ireland Lights Up.

With over 500 GAA clubs already signed-up, participating clubs will be asked to open their gates on any or all evenings for the duration of the campaign from Wednesday January 12th until Wednesday March 2nd.

Get Ireland Walking is a national initiative of Sport Ireland, funded by Healthy Ireland, supported by Mountaineering Ireland, Irish Heart, HSE Health Promotion and Improvement, Age and Opportunity, the GAA, Ireland Active, Arthritis Ireland and others that aim to maximise the number of people participating in walking – for health, wellbeing, and fitness throughout the country.

Having had to postpone some outdoor events last year, Sport Ireland, The Local Sports Partnerships and Operation Transformation are happy to say they will again work to bring communities safely together for events. They aim to bring Nationwide Walks back from January 16th, as well as the 5K in The Phoenix Park.

Meanwhile in Ballydesmond, those who signed on for the programme are looking forward to significantly improving their fitness levels over the next two months.

The sessions will take place under lights at the GAA Pitch on Tuesday nights from 7pm-8pm and on Saturday mornings from 9.30am-10.30am.