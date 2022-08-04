Artistic talents exhibit bright pieces at St Colman’s

Supporting the Painting Exhibition at St Colman's House, Macroom were Andrias Moynihan TD; Mary Hallissey, Macroom and Dan Murphy, Macroom. Picture John Tarrant

Art Creativity is captured in a thought-provoking exhibition that allowed residents at St. Colman’s House in Macroom put their works on display.

The former parochial house is 100 years old, taken over by the HSE and turned into a community health care facility. During Covid, improvements at the house and its surroundings saw a sensory garden added featuring a collection of plants and flowers.

Art added a terrific interest and such was the diverse collection, an exhibition offered 26 pieces of artwork to confirm a hugely successful project.

“Art is so important in the healthcare context particularly in the areas of mental health and wellbeing. This Exhibition is full of bright and vibrant colours with proceeds from the staging supporting the Cork Mental Health Foundation”, said St. Colman’s Clinical Nurse Manager Pete Tinsley.

“Art Facilitators Hannie Corkery and Noreen Bradley deserve huge credit, the ladies came in on Tuesday afternoons to facilitate art and the outcome is hugely impressive”, said Pete.