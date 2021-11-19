Antigen tests in short supply as surge continues in most Cork LEAs

There have been significant increases in case numbers and infection rates in some LEAs.

A SHORTAGE of antigen tests in some shops is being reported in some shops as the number of infections in most LEAs throughout Cork continues to rise in line with national trends.

Cork City North West is now Cork’s most infected Local Electoral Area with a rate of infection of 1717 per 100,000. This reflects a significant jump in cases in the LEA up from 468 to 690 cases, a jump of 40%. This is according to the figures released on the COVID data hub for the two-week period up to November 15. The national average infection rate for the infection was 1,160.7 cases per 100,000 during that fortnight, an increase of more than 20% on the previous week’s average of 924.1.

The figures for Mallow LEA showed a sharp rise in the latest infection figures from the area. There were 470 cases and, combined with the LEA’s population of 29,157, this produces an infection rate of 1612 per 100,000 of the population.

In Kanturk, so long at the top of the list for infections in the county, the infection rate has dipped for the first time in several weeks, down from 1279.3 to 1139. There were 284 cases reported in the two weeks up to Monday, down 35 cases from the 319 cases reported the previous Monday. The LEA’s caseload is down below the national average, even if that’s only marginal.

In Fermoy the cases continue to mount. There were 466 cases in the two week period up to November 15, up from 406, and an infection rate of 1115.2 was reported, slightly below the national average infection rate.

Macroom’s rate of infection is also on the increase and is one of the Cork LEAs whose figures, at 1186.1 and 437 cases, are above the national average. These figures are up from an infection rate of 1042.2 and 384 cases.

Other Cork LEAs where the infection rate is above the national average include Cork City North East (1456 infection rate, 614 cases), Cobh (1448 infection rate, 494 cases), Cork City South West (1317.8 infection rate, 620 cases) and Cork City South Central (1179.,3 infection races and 456 cases).

There have been a number of reports on local social media about a possible shortage of antigen tests as the increased number of cases has prompted a spike in demand in tests for household close contacts.