A dozen Cork solicitor practices on ‘best in Ireland’ list

A total of 12 County Cork practices are included in the Sunday Independent’s list of best law firms in Ireland for 2022.

More than 1,000 legal professionals took part in the peer-to-peer survey, selecting the country’s leading firms and recommending their areas of expertise from 24 categories.

Read More

The firms include Cantillons Solicitors, Martin A Harvey & Co, and Comyn Kelleher Tobin, both specialising in personal injury and medical negligence; Frank Buttimer & Company, specialising in criminal law, and Holmes, specialising in commercial dispute resolution and commercial property.

The firm Matheson has a variety of financial and commercial specialties.

Noonan Linehan Carroll Coffey practices in the environmental and planning areas, while Rachel O’Toole Solicitors operate in the area of family law. Other firms on the list with offices in Cork include Ronan Daly Jermyn and William Fry.