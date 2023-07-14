Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s tribute to newly commissioned Cork naval officers

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin spoke at the ceremony to commission five new naval officers at Haubowline on Friday.

Five new officers in the Naval Service were commissioned at a ceremony on Friday in the Naval base at Haulbowline which was attended by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, General Seán Clancy.

Addressing the newly commissioned Officers, Tánaiste thanked them for their commitment and service, as they embed themselves into life in the Irish Naval Service.

“Today is a celebration of real achievement for the 61st Cadet Class. It marks a great milestone in the lives of these young officers who have pledged their loyalty to the State and its citizens.

The people of Ireland can truly be proud of the wonderful work carried out by the Naval Service and I wish the five individuals before me every continued success with their endeavours.”

Tánaiste highlighted the rewarding nature of a career in the Defence Forces, which is demanding career but a fulfilling one.

“As Tánaiste and Minister, I want to say that the State recognises and values you and all of your colleagues: the men and women of Oglaigh na hÉireann”

Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said it was ‘a very special and proud day for all members of the 61st Cadet Class’.

“This day is one of the most important days in the lives of Cadets and their families,” he said.

"It marks the first day of their new career as Officers in the Permanent Defence Forces and I wish them all the very best of luck as they now start a new journey in leadership roles in the organisation".