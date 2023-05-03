Los Zarcos falter on Cup Final defeat at Turners Cross

Hoping for a Los Zarcos win in the Saxone Cup Final were Darragh Kelleher, Cia Stanley, Paddy Burke and Noah Burke. Picture John Tarrant

Los Zarcos player Hugh Linehan consoled by mum Gillian after their defeat in the Saxone Cup Final at Turners Cross. Picture John Tarrant

Thomas and Jerry Pat O'Leary, Millstreet engrossed in the action during the Saxone Cup Final. Picture John Tarrant

NO joy for Millstreet based soccer side Los Zarcos on a narrow defeat to East Cork side St. John Bosco in the Saxone Cup played at Turners Cross last Sunday.

Ahead of the big game, the Los Zarcos colours were clearly evident in Millstreet and one could feel the excitement come the Bank Holiday weekend. Large numbers flocked to Turners Cross for the game, a colourful atmosphere added to the occasion.

Having won the Presidents Cup at the venue last season, there was disappointment on this occasion to incur a 2-1 defeat. The loss was tough for Los Zarcos, a disappointing opening saw John Bosco’s forge ahead by two goals.

However Los Zarcos produced a terrific recovery, back into the contest once Hugh Lenihan netted. Indeed the Millstreet side came close to forcing parity but fate determined, it wasn’t going to be their day.

At the full time whistle, Los Zarcos might have come out on the wrong side of a fascinating encounter but there was nothing but admiration for the side by fans and management.

Manager Mark Neville applauded the contribution of the players during the current season.

“Players made sacrifices on travelling distances for training and games, to return to play at Turner’s Cross is so special. We will take the defeat on the chin and hopefully come back and enjoy silverware again”, he said.

“With the setup of an Underage club two years, Los Zarcos continues to grow and it augurs well for the future”.