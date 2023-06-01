Showjumping stars in Millstreet seeking Olympic places

Exciting action from the 2022 Millstreet Horse Trials at Drishane against the back drop of Clara Mountain. Picture John Tarrant

Equine action returns to Millstreet this week with the staging of its International Horse Trials with upwards of 20 nations taking part.

Eight countries are participating in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup and six in the CCIO3*-L, which is also an Olympic qualifier for nations in Africa, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Oceania.

Much to the delight of Event Director Thomas Duggan, a star studded entry is converging on Millstreet, where the dressage and showjumping phases will take place on an all-weather surface in the Green Glens Arena with the adjacent Drishane Estate central to the cross country phase.

“We are overwhelmed and delighted that so many international riders are coming to Millstreet. There should be some really exciting competition and some fantastic horses. Who knows, we may be seeing the future gold medallists at Paris in action”, said Thomas.

Millstreet is hosting the third leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup, run at CCI4*-S level. The current leaders are Belgium, and also in the field are Great Britain, Australia, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Spain.

Six teams will contest the crucial CCIO3*-L with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand involved. Australia, winners of multiple team gold medals but so far not qualified for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, is taking no chances, fielding the Tokyo silver medal trio of Andrew Hoy, Shane Rose and Millstreet regular Kevin McNab.

New Zealand are qualified as the world bronze medallists, and two members from that 2022 team come to Millstreet, world number two Jonelle Price and Clarke Johnstone, the South African squad includes Cork-based Storm O’Connor, sister-in-law of top Irish rider Austin O’Connor, who competes in the CCI4*-L class.

More than 350 horses are in Millstreet including entries for the national four and five-year-old Eventing Discovery classes, which are a showpiece for Irish breeding, and other nations represented include Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Morocco, Norway, Sweden and the USA.

The FEI Eventing Nations Cup Series comprises eight legs, in Europe and Canada, with a final at Boekelo, Netherlands, in October.

Millstreet has previously hosted Young Rider, Junior and Pony European Championships, plus an FEI Nations Cup and an Event Rider Masters competition. The Duggan family have long been steeped in the Irish equestrian world, producing top-class competition horses and hosting international competitions.